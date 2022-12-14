Read full article on original website
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
wypr.org
Ringing in the new year with blessings and gratitude!
How do you ring in the New Year? Dinner with friends? A movie? Fireworks? Creating a list of resolutions?. For thirty years, hundreds of people in Baltimore have begun their evening festivities at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at ‘The New Year’s Eve Interfaith Prayer Celebration.’ Guests are welcomed at 8:00 pm with a prelude from the St. Ignatius Choir and instrumentalists, led by Paul Teie. Then the service at 8:30: an hour full of gratitude and blessings that are voiced by civic, political, arts and education leaders, as well as by clergy of many faiths.
wolbbaltimore.com
Things To Do In Baltimore For The Holidays
The holiday season is flying by as Christmas is only a few days away. Now, if you’re anything like me, you truly enjoy the season and hate to see it go so quickly. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
wypr.org
For readers of all ages: books to give this holiday season
Wrapped in shiny wrapping paper or careworn with notes scrawled in the margins-- books are gifts that give again and again. They offer a window into the heart of the author and can open our minds to a different view of the world. Conni Strittmatter is the Youth & Family...
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
foxbaltimore.com
Prepare for National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's the jolliest time of year for fun and cheer!. National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is tomorrow, and we're preparing you with a style guide. Style Expert Denise Caldwell shares some options.
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
preservationmaryland.org
Maryland Bravery at the Battle of the Bulge
During this melee of combat, on Christmas Day, 1944, Baltimore County native Paul Joseph Wiedorfer became one of twenty Americans to receive the Medal of Honor during the Bulge for his “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action above and beyond the call of duty.”. With his unit pinned down,...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 24: Eldersburg love of 1823 and old friends at Liberatore’s
The 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was spent in Eldersburg with an incredible local journey with old friends. Mike McKelvin and Dante Liberatore own a restaurant and brewing company and shared their Carroll County life with Nestor. And John Maroon stopped by for three decades of sports tales about Cal Ripken Jr. and walking the Great Wall of China and the streets of Beijing together. Lots of delicious 1823 beer here and a toast to the late, great Vince Bagli and Chris Thomas.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
foxbaltimore.com
Political leaders attend ribbon cutting for newly upgraded school in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
Commercial Observer
Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC
Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
wnav.com
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
foxbaltimore.com
Controversy over Mayor Scott's campaign
Questions about a $5,000 campaign contribution keep growing after Mayor Brandon Scott accepted the donation from businessman J.P. Grant. Days after accepting the contribution, Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved a $12 million contract to a company connected to the grant. Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined FOX 45...
CBS News
Baltimore City Public Schools reacts to teacher salaries ranking lowest in Maryland
Baltimore City Public Schools responded on Tuesday to a recent report that teacher salaries that noted that Baltimore had the lowest-paid educators in Maryland. Data from the Maryland State Department of Education shows that average salaries for Baltimore teachers with a master's degree had declined from $72,758 in 2010 to $64,405 in 2020, according to Capital News Service.
