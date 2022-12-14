Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes lower on fund selling
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday on selling by investment funds looking to take profits after a week of gains, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat posted bigger declines as a winter storm provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture across the U.S. Plains, where the crops that those contracts track are grown. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 3-3/4 cents to settle at $7.53-1/2 a bushel. * Technical support for CBOT March soft red winter wheat was noted at the contract's five-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended down 13-1/2 cents at $8.47 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat shed 7-3/4 cents to $9.11 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was up 2.6%, snapping a streak of five straight weekly declines. * MGEX spring wheat fell 1.8% and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures fall on fund selling; soybeans rise
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. "Fund managers continue to interpret their supply and demand fundamentals through a lens colored by recession fears," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities...
Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand view limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices come under pressure with growing fears of a global recession, although expectations of strong U.S. demand stemmed losses. Wheat edged higher, with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-France ups non-EU wheat export forecast, stocks outlook steady
FranceAgriMer ups non-EU soft wheat export outlook to 10.3 mln T. Morocco, China fuel brisk exports as season nears halfway point. Soft wheat stocks outlook stable as intra-EU trade, feed use cut. (Adds comments from press conference) By Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) -...
Agriculture Online
Chicago futures steady as investors assess Fed remarks, weather
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate guidance, while traders assessed mixed crop weather in North and South America. Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales figures following brisk soybean...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat ease; soybeans firm ahead of Fed decision
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures trended lower on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks. Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S....
Agriculture Online
Argentine 2022/23 wheat production forecast revised down to 11.5 mln tonnes -Rosario grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022....
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close firm on crude oil gains, export hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the crude oil market and hopes that export demand will remain robust, traders said. * Gains were limited as investors waited for most of the session for direction about the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike decision. * Late in the trading session, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.82-1/4 a bushel. * Gains in the nearby contract outpaced gains in deferred months as investors bull spread the market to take capitalize on current global demand for U.S. soybeans. * Traders were expecting the recent string of purchases of U.S. soybeans to slow as supplies from South America become available on the market. * CBOT January soymeal futures settled up $7.80 at $460.10 a ton and CBOT soyoil for January delivery fell 0.57 cent at 63.55 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 1.5 million to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 370,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 0 and 5,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
Wall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
European stocks move higher as UK overhauls banking rules
UK stocks have made modest gains on the day that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans to overhaul post-2008 financial services regulations.The so-called “Edinburgh reforms” will implement 30 changes that are expected to “turbocharge” growth in the UK and encourage investment into the City.Faced with the argument that the move could destabilise post-financial crisis protections, Mr Hunt assured the UK that the Treasury was prioritising both growth and stability in loosening rules.UK banking giants, insurers and asset managers were among the companies that lifted to the top of the FTSE 100 on Friday, helping to lift it out of negative territory...
Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows
Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
