Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Video shows that the crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Widespread gas outage closes several Stanly County schools

A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday. Union Co. Public Schools academic calendar approved, despite discrepancies with state law. Updated: 2 hours ago. The calendar was approved during a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. Medic changes response...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:. • The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100. • Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5. • Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5. • Qdoba...
CHARLOTTE, NC

