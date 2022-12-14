Read full article on original website
WBTV
Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is continuing to work to restore service to thousands of homes, businesses, and schools in Stanly County. On Tuesday afternoon a third-party contractor cut a six inch gas line that supplies natural gas to the county. “Good news is our crews have...
fortmillsun.com
Every Gym Member’s Nightmare: Car Stolen from Planet Fitness as Member Works Out
A Planet Fitness member had her car stolen last Sunday morning from the Fort Mill gym after the thief took her keys from a dressing room, according to a sheriff’s report. The 59-year-old woman was working out at the gym between 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 when someone removed the keys from her coat and took off with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Video shows that the crash...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in southeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night at a busy intersection in southeast Charlotte, officials said. Another person was treated for minor injuries. Monroe Road at Sardis Road North was shut down after the collision. Motorists should expect significant delays in the area. No further information...
Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
North Carolina church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
“Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said.
WBTV
Widespread gas outage closes several Stanly County schools
A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday. Union Co. Public Schools academic calendar approved, despite discrepancies with state law. Updated: 2 hours ago. The calendar was approved during a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. Medic changes response...
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
cn2.com
Settlement Approved on Failed Panthers HQ Property – RH Mayor Speaks Out
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys sits down with CN2’s Laurabree Monday to bring everyone up to speed on the settlement agreement with the David Tepper entities. The deal was signed off in a Delaware bankruptcy court on this Friday. In short, York...
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
With MEDIC’s new plan, you’ll hear sirens less often when they respond to calls
CHARLOTTE — MEDIC has laid out its new plan for how it responds to medical emergencies. Most drivers know to pull over if they hear sirens. But the changes MEDIC will enact mean we’ll hear sirens less often. More calls will be responded to without the flashing lights and as priority traffic.
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
32-year-old Statesville man dies after being shot while riding dirt bike, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 32-year-old man, who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month, died Thursday, Statesville police said. Officers were called to the Lakeview Drive area on Nov. 24 where they found Derryck Turner, of Statesville, who was shot. He was taken to the Wake Forest...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:. • The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100. • Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5. • Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5. • Qdoba...
Gun found by weapon detectors at West Meck HS, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — A gun was found on the campus of a west Charlotte high school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS told Channel 9 the firearm was found at West Mecklenburg High School. The district said weapon detectors alerted them to the gun, which didn’t have any live rounds or...
Mecklenburg County sees 60% increase in home value on average since 2019
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home values are up an average of 60% since 2019, according to the Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office. The county is sending out the new values of properties to all property owners in early 2023. Appraisers must reevaluate every property value in the county every four years.
