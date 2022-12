Darrell and Joy Shackelford were inducted into the Bulldog Hall of Fame, Friday, Dec. 9 at the school in Stover. The Shackelfords are 1962 Stover graduates who were instrumental in the success of Lifetouch Photography Studios. The Shackelfords have photographed more than one million students and staff throughout Missouri and southern Illinois.

STOVER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO