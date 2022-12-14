Two western Iowa Federal Firearms License (FFL) holders have been indicted for illegally acquiring machine guns and making false statements to federal agents. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a grand jury on Tuesday indicted 46-year-old Bradley Wendt of Denison, who is the Adair Police Chief and owner of BW Outfitters, on 18 counts of making false statements to the ATF and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun. The grand jury also incited 46-year-old Robert Williams of Manning on three counts of making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and aiding and abetting a false statement. Authorities allege Wendt used his position as a police chief to acquire 10 machine guns for use with the Adair Police Department and resold several at a significant profit. Wendt also received 13 machine guns under false pretenses for use at his Denison-based store. Federal officials say Wendt also used his position to obtain 10 machine guns for Williams by claiming the Adair Police Department wanted demonstration for future potential purchases. Additionally, authorities say Wendt sought to demonstrate or purchase nearly 100 machine guns between July 2018 and August 2022 for the police department and hosted public machine gun shoots. The indictment also claims Wendt and Williams intended to stockpile machine guns to sell later at a profit. ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Winston says, “This case demonstrates the importance of ATF’s vigilance in regulating federal firearms licenses and bringing to justice those who willfully circumvent federal law in favor of personal profit and abuse public trust.” Wendt faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted, while Williams faces up to five years.

ADAIR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO