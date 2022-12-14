Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce
Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
According to a press release Allison Campbell, who practices in Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband Craig Courtney after a fall at his home.
1380kcim.com
Adair Police Chief And Manning FFL Holder Indicted Wednesday On Federal Charges
Two western Iowa Federal Firearms License (FFL) holders have been indicted for illegally acquiring machine guns and making false statements to federal agents. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a grand jury on Tuesday indicted 46-year-old Bradley Wendt of Denison, who is the Adair Police Chief and owner of BW Outfitters, on 18 counts of making false statements to the ATF and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun. The grand jury also incited 46-year-old Robert Williams of Manning on three counts of making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and aiding and abetting a false statement. Authorities allege Wendt used his position as a police chief to acquire 10 machine guns for use with the Adair Police Department and resold several at a significant profit. Wendt also received 13 machine guns under false pretenses for use at his Denison-based store. Federal officials say Wendt also used his position to obtain 10 machine guns for Williams by claiming the Adair Police Department wanted demonstration for future potential purchases. Additionally, authorities say Wendt sought to demonstrate or purchase nearly 100 machine guns between July 2018 and August 2022 for the police department and hosted public machine gun shoots. The indictment also claims Wendt and Williams intended to stockpile machine guns to sell later at a profit. ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Winston says, “This case demonstrates the importance of ATF’s vigilance in regulating federal firearms licenses and bringing to justice those who willfully circumvent federal law in favor of personal profit and abuse public trust.” Wendt faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted, while Williams faces up to five years.
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy vegetables, long-expired food, and hamburger buns gnawed upon by rodents. One fast-food restaurant in Des Moines was cited for an overall lack of sanitation due to an accumulation of food debris, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines community mourns special education associate killed in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines community is morning the loss ofNatasha Williams. Police say Natasha Williams was found dead in her home on Monday. Mia Williams described her sister Natasha Williams as a loving mother and grandmother, a trusted sister and a great person. Mia Williams and...
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
who13.com
Watching for fraudulent text messages
A strange text message pops up on your phone, asking for more information and to click on a link. Do you trust it? Vice President Jaimie Miller with the Iowa Credit Union League explains what to watch out for with fraudulent text messages. The Iowa Credit Union League is located...
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
KCCI.com
Waukee School Board selects new boundary plan
WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School Board on Monday voted on a new boundary concept, and the move stunned and frustrated many parents who felt the decision went against the results of a community survey and the superintendent. Concept 1A, as it is called, affects middle-level buildings. For example,...
Adair Chief of Police Charged with Getting Machine Guns Through False Statements to the ATF
(Des Moines) A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on December 14, 2022, charging Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. According to unsealed court documents, Wendt, age 46, exploited his position as the Adair Chief of Police to acquire 10...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/15/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROLS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE DOG CALL, ONE FRAUD, ONE HORSE CALL, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND SIX OTHER CALLS.
cbs2iowa.com
Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison
Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds calls on Iowa Supreme Court to take up six-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has officially called on the Iowa Supreme Court to decide the fate of the six-week abortion ban law. The state law was signed in 2018 but has never taken effect. It would ban abortion after six weeks or when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Neighbors near August street crash site remain worried about speeding drivers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four months have passed since two cars crashed in a street race and left a trail of destruction on East 14th Street near Grand View University. Neighbors say drivers are still flying down the road as if nothing happened. The cars severely damaged a home on the 2100 block of East […]
