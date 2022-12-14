Erasmo (Eddie) Diaz passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 89, in Jourdanton. Eddie was born November 25, 1933, in Hondo. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952. After high school, Eddie served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1961. He moved to Pleasanton from San Antonio in 1966 where he worked as a civil servant at Kelly AFB in San Antonio and Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Georgia until his retirement in 1977. After returning from Georgia, Eddie worked as a carpenter, a farrier and then for the City of Jourdanton until his retirement in 1995.

