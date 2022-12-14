Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
ERASMO DIAZ
Erasmo (Eddie) Diaz passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 89, in Jourdanton. Eddie was born November 25, 1933, in Hondo. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952. After high school, Eddie served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1961. He moved to Pleasanton from San Antonio in 1966 where he worked as a civil servant at Kelly AFB in San Antonio and Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Georgia until his retirement in 1977. After returning from Georgia, Eddie worked as a carpenter, a farrier and then for the City of Jourdanton until his retirement in 1995.
Pleasanton Express
SANDRA METZGER
On Sunday morning December 4, 2022, Sandra Metzger passed away peacefully at her home in Pleasanton. Sandra was born in Mission, on February 1, 1954 to Macario and Azucena Gonzalez, she was the eldest of seven children. She graduated from La Joya High School in 1972, shortly after she received...
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery designated as Historic
At the regular meeting of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association on Dec. 4, the board members were presented with a certificate of Historic Designation by the Atascosa County Historical Commission Chairman Martin Gonzales. The historic designation was issued by the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The THC issued the following statement...
Pleasanton Express
DOLORES MARTINEZ
Dolores Martinez passed away in San Antonio on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born May 12, 1954, in Poteet, to Alberto Martinez, Sr. and Maria Trinidad (Cervantez) Martinez. Dolores was a beautician and cosmetology instructor who was loved by all her family and friends,...
Pleasanton Express
Veterans Tacos & Talking on Dec. 14
All veterans are invited to join the Atascosa County Veterans Service Office for free tacos and coffee and to connect with fellow veterans, at Cowboy Fellowship starting at 9 a.m. Cowboy Fellowship is located at 561 FM 3350 in Jourdanton. ACVSO thanks their partners, New Century Hospice and the Military...
Pleasanton Express
OLGCS ‘Straight Outta Bethlehem’ Christmas production Free at the PAC Thursday
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School will be holding its Christmas Production, ‘Straight Outta Bethlehem’ Thursday, December 15, at 6:30 pm at the PISD Performing Arts Center, Pleasanton. Admission is free and everyone is invited. “Straight Outta Bethlehem’ is written by Christy Semsen and directed by Molly Poorboy....
Pleasanton Express
MCADA NAMED TGCA LEGACY ALL-STAR
Volleyball season might be over but Pleasanton’s Sadie McAda continues to collect volleyball honors. Earlier this week, McAda was chosen by the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball committee as one of 20 Legacy All-Stars between class 1A and 4A in Texas. McAda will receive a certificate and Legacy All-Star...
Pleasanton Express
MOM Bike Parade winners
The Merry on Main Bike Parade had some great entries this year and the dreary weather didn’t stop them from having a jolly time. Judges of the Bike Parade included Atascosa County Judge Bob Hurley, Melissa Sutherland Hunt, Pleasanton. City Councilmember Lillian Cashmer (Dist. 5), Pleasanton City Councilmember J.R....
Pleasanton Express
Christmas Light Play on Dec. 18
The Church of Jesus Christ Pentecostal Faith Inc., located at 112 Virginia St. in Pleasanton, will present a Christmas program for the community. It will be held at the church on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. They hope you will accept their invitation. They also invite you to join them...
Pleasanton Express
ACSO officer dies in off-duty accident
Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez, 27, died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet while he was off duty. Officer Alexis Hernandez with the Jourdanton Police Department who was in the car with him was injured and remains in the hospital. Deputy Perez had been with the ACSO...
Pleasanton Express
MUSIC IS IN THE AIR
On Dec. 7, the Pleasanton Mighty Eagle Jazz Band represented PHS as they performed at the San Antonio Airport. It was part of the 30th Annual Holiday Music Festival.
Pleasanton Express
Santa letters funny, heartwarming and heartbreaking
The Pleasanton Express Santa Letter edition is our largest, most read and most loved issue. The letters to Santa are written by first and second graders from Atascosa County and McMullen County ISD, Our Lady of Grace Catholic School and homeschool groups. These letters, many with beautifully creative artwork, bring us smiles, laughter and tears.
Pleasanton Express
PSF to host ‘Battle of the Bands’ competition
The Poteet Rotary Club has announced the first Battle of the Bands to be held, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Poteet Strawberry Festival Grounds. The prizes will be $1,000 and a chance to perform at the Poteet Strawberry Festival, April 14-16. Only local Atascosa County-area bands and performers are...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Elem. Drama Troupe performs ‘Let Us Entertain You!’
The students of the Pleasanton Elementary Drama Troupe entertained audiences on Dec. 1-2. They showcased their talents in “Let Us Entertain You!” written and directed by Dawn Cardwell Murray. The Douglas Williamson Sr. Performing Arts Center served as the setting for the delightful performance. Prior to the show,...
Pleasanton Express
100 WINS FOR RENTFRO
The Pleasanton Lady Eagles celebrate with head coach Daryl Rentfro after beating Three Rivers on Friday morning at the Tilden Classic. The win was the 100th in Rentfro’s career. Pleasanton won the consolation championship over Charlotte on Saturday morning to finish the tournament with a 3-2 record.
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up
Deadline is Dec. 19. Email submissions to grace.marshall@ag.tamu.edu. Must be in PDF, JPEG or PNG format. Jan. 6-7 in Tilden at Tilden Lion’s Club located at 3079 Hwy. 16. Time is TBD. Must register by Jan. 1 at 11:55 p.m. For more information, contact Chuck Shoenfield at 512-625-7047, Russell Woodward at 512- 585-8026 or Jason Jones at 903-821-0753.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Eagles finish third at Tuloso-Midway tournament
A series of wins put Pleasanton in position to walk away with a third place trophy at the Tuloso-Midway tournament this past weekend. Luke Thornton and RJ Marquez were selected to the all-tournament team following their efforts that helped knock off the hosts in the third place game. The Eagles (13-5) have wasted no time competing at a high level with just over two weeks until district play begins.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON SOCCER TEAMS HOLD FIRST SCRIMMAGES LAST WEEKEND
Pleasanton’s Tim Klein (15) keeps his eyes on the ball and the Sam Houston Hurricane bringing it down the field last Friday night.
Pleasanton Express
Jourdanton Indians take second place at Devine Tournament
Jourdanton began their week last week with a home game against Pleasanton. The Indians fell behind early against a strong Eagles team and fell 69-31. A weekend trip to the Devine tournament seemed to give a boost to the Indians. Jourdanton opened the tournament with a win over the San...
Pleasanton Express
Das Nussknacker
The Christmas season has been extremely busy with all kinds of happenings. My tamale article from last week received some acclaim and this week’s column will once again touch on a local ethnic topic. Also, the tamale article gave me the excuse to receive and follow up on some great tamale leads. It’s a tough job folks but that’s why I’m here!
