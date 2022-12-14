ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to have knee surgery

By Matt Urben
 2 days ago
It sounds like we’ve seen the last of Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota this season. On Wednesday, head coach Arthur Smith said Mariota is having knee surgery and will be placed on the injured reserve list, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

With just four games remaining, an injured reserve designation guarantees Mariota won’t return this year. Logan Woodside will serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback for the rest of the season and rookie Desmond Ridder is set to make his debut against the Saints in Week 15.

Smith said Ridder has shown “accelerated growth” over the last month, and thinks the QB can help the team become more balanced offensively, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Smith also gave an update on tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, saying both players are unlikely to return from the injured reserve list this year.

The Falcons resume practice this afternoon as they prepare for Sunday’s NFC South showdown in New Orleans.

