Read full article on original website
Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin meets generals as Russian missiles pound cities
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his military chiefs on the same day his forces launched another wave of missiles at Ukraine's infrastructure. Mr Putin spent most of Friday at the headquarters of the "special military operation" discussing ideas for what Russia's next move should be. It comes as some...
BBC
Poland grenade incident: Police chief confirms unusual Ukrainian gift
Poland's highest ranking police officer has confirmed to local media that he accidentally set off a grenade launcher given to him as a gift by Ukraine. Jaroslaw Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. A civilian member of staff was also hurt. General...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Salang tunnel: 19 killed, dozens injured in fire
At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire inside a road tunnel in Afghanistan, local officials say. An oil tanker overturned and caught fire in the Salang Tunnel - which links the capital Kabul to the northern provinces - on Saturday evening. The blaze spread...
BBC
Ukraine to boost Belarus border defences as Putin meets Lukashenko
Ukraine is tightening up the defence of its border with Belarus over fears that Russia may be preparing a fresh attack, a government official has said. Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin told the BBC Ukraine would be bolstering the Belarusian border with armed forces and ammunition. It comes as Russia's...
BBC
Bob Stewart MP tells human rights activist to 'go back to Bahrain'
A human rights activist has complained to the Conservative Party after a Tory MP told him to "go back to Bahrain". Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei confronted MP Bob Stewart outside an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy in London. The campaigner repeatedly pressed him on his links to the country, asking...
BBC
Nigeria election: Peter Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering
A Nigerian High Court in the capital, Abuja, has found the campaign leader for high-profile presidential candidate Peter Obi guilty of money laundering. Doyin Okupe was, among other charges, convicted of receiving over $400,000 (£330,000) from an individual without following the correct procedures. This is likely to deal a...
BBC
Channel migrant deaths: Ibrahima Bah accused of piloting sinking boat
A man has appeared in court accused of piloting a migrant boat that got into difficulty in the Channel last Wednesday, claiming four lives. Ibrahima Bah, 19, pleaded not guilty to facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK at Folkestone Magistrates' Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at...
BBC
Berlin AquaDom aquarium: Police not seeking suspects over explosion
Berlin police say they are not seeking suspects following the explosion of the "AquaDom" aquarium on Friday, warning the public about what they say is a fake tweet suggesting they are. The explosion in the Radisson Blu hotel spilled one million litres of saltwater, flooding the hotel and nearby streets.
BBC
Ukraine war: ‘We long for home - but our son has chances here’
When war broke out, millions of Ukrainians had to make a life-changing decision to flee their country - with many hoping to return as soon as possible. But for some disabled refugees, this displacement has offered new opportunities, and they now face a dilemma over whether to ever go home.
BBC
31 sailors dey miss afta warship capsize for Thailand
Di Thai navy tok say 31 sailors dey miss afta warship wey dey carri more dan 100 crew capsize and sink during one storm for di Gulf of Thailand. Di HTMS Sukhothai sink afta water flood im power controls on Sunday night. Images wey di navy share show some crew wey survive insude life raft.
Comments / 1