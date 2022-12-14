Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery designated as Historic
At the regular meeting of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association on Dec. 4, the board members were presented with a certificate of Historic Designation by the Atascosa County Historical Commission Chairman Martin Gonzales. The historic designation was issued by the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The THC issued the following statement...
Pleasanton Express
ERASMO DIAZ
Erasmo (Eddie) Diaz passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 89, in Jourdanton. Eddie was born November 25, 1933, in Hondo. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1952. After high school, Eddie served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1961. He moved to Pleasanton from San Antonio in 1966 where he worked as a civil servant at Kelly AFB in San Antonio and Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Georgia until his retirement in 1977. After returning from Georgia, Eddie worked as a carpenter, a farrier and then for the City of Jourdanton until his retirement in 1995.
Pleasanton Express
MARY MANGUM
Mary M. Mangum of Jourdanton passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Mary was born January 12, 1946, in San Antonio, to Ralph C. Scott and Irene B. Brice. Mary was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many that loved hear dearly. Above all, Mary loved the Lord. Mary was a devout Catholic and it gave her peace, comfort, strength and grace that carried her throughout her life. Mary had many different jobs throughout her life, including working for Tuttle’s in Poteet, Consolidated Produce in San Antonio, Rillie’s Flower Shop in Pleasanton, Beyer Accounting in Pleasanton, school bus driver for PISD, Bridges Antiques in Pleasanton. Mary also had her own Balloon and Gift Basket business and volunteered at St. Matthew’s soup kitchen in Jourdanton with her husband, Sidney.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Kaiser Report – Jourdanton
Each year at the police department, we brainstorm ways to improve our Cops4Kids program. Cops4Kids focuses on giving kids who may not ordinarily have much of a Christmas something not only open, but to give them something to remember. As much as I don’t like to admit it, each year...
Pleasanton Express
ACSO officer dies in off-duty accident
Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez, 27, died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet while he was off duty. Officer Alexis Hernandez with the Jourdanton Police Department who was in the car with him was injured and remains in the hospital. Deputy Perez had been with the ACSO...
Pleasanton Express
MUSIC IS IN THE AIR
On Dec. 7, the Pleasanton Mighty Eagle Jazz Band represented PHS as they performed at the San Antonio Airport. It was part of the 30th Annual Holiday Music Festival.
Pleasanton Express
Out And About
All veterans are invited to join the Atascosa County Veterans Service Office for free tacos and coffee and to connect with fellow veterans, at Cowboy Fellowship starting at 9 a.m. ACVSO thanks their partners, New Century Hospice and the Military veteran Peer Network. ACCEPT update. Volunteers will be available at...
Pleasanton Express
FCB, ROTARY CHRISTMAS ANGELS
The FCB staff teamed up with the Jourdanton Rotary Club to help with the Atascosa County Child Welfare Board Christmas Angels. Pictured are, from left: first row- Tommy Hairston, Pamela Burkett, Jim Andrus, Ruby Schumacher, Benita Muckleroy, Amanda Curiel, Amanda Gonzalez, Kevin Steinle; back row- Ronnie Pitts and Alfred Steinle.
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up
Deadline is Dec. 19. Email submissions to grace.marshall@ag.tamu.edu. Must be in PDF, JPEG or PNG format. Jan. 6-7 in Tilden at Tilden Lion’s Club located at 3079 Hwy. 16. Time is TBD. Must register by Jan. 1 at 11:55 p.m. For more information, contact Chuck Shoenfield at 512-625-7047, Russell Woodward at 512- 585-8026 or Jason Jones at 903-821-0753.
Pleasanton Express
Cowboy Fellowship shares Christ’s love; donates to Samaritan’s Purse
As part of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, Cowboy Fellowship in Jourdanton donated 190 boxes to children around the world. Patti Richard attends Cowboy Fellowship and served as the main organizer for the church’s collection drive. “I love Samaritan’s Purse and I was able to...
Pleasanton Express
Das Nussknacker
The Christmas season has been extremely busy with all kinds of happenings. My tamale article from last week received some acclaim and this week’s column will once again touch on a local ethnic topic. Also, the tamale article gave me the excuse to receive and follow up on some great tamale leads. It’s a tough job folks but that’s why I’m here!
Pleasanton Express
MOM Bike Parade winners
The Merry on Main Bike Parade had some great entries this year and the dreary weather didn’t stop them from having a jolly time. Judges of the Bike Parade included Atascosa County Judge Bob Hurley, Melissa Sutherland Hunt, Pleasanton. City Councilmember Lillian Cashmer (Dist. 5), Pleasanton City Councilmember J.R....
Pleasanton Express
Methodist Hospital | Atascosa wraps the community in warmth
Methodist Hospital | Atascosa surpassed its goal by collecting 455 blankets for Atascosa County senior living communities as part of their first Share the Warmth Blanket Drive. The goal was to collect 300 blankets. Methodist Hospital | Atascosa said, “Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to all those...
Pleasanton Express
Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton
I hope everybody is having a great week. Not a whole lot to report this week. The city is wrapping up current projects and waiting for feasibility on others. This time of year is great for tying up loose ends. One of the things in the works is finishing the addition to the skate park. This feature in our park is very popular. It took a while to get the council to consider adding a skate park, but now it is being expanded because of its popularity.
Pleasanton Express
AMRSP BOOK PROJECT
Atascosa-McMullen Retired School Personnel donated books to McMullen Elementary School as part of their state Book Project. Pictured are McMullen Co. ISD school secretary Marla Acker, AMRSP Book Chairman Connie Waxler and AMRSP Treasurer Janice Smith.
Pleasanton Express
Jourdanton continues climb up rankings with undefeated week
Last Monday, the Jourdanton Squaws cracked the Texas Girls Coaches Association top 10. The Squaws came in ranked number nine after sweeping their way through the Natalia tournament. Jourdanton took that number nine ranking as well as a five-game winning streak into their road game at Stockdale last Tuesday night.
Pleasanton Express
McMullen Cowboys win Tilden Classic
Tilden was the place to be for local basketball fans over the weekend as 18 teams joined the McMullen County Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams for the annual Tilden Classic. Including the two McMullen teams, a quarter of the teams competing were local. Charlotte sent both the Trojans and the Trojanettes. Pleasanton was represented by the Lady Eagles.
Pleasanton Express
Strays to lifesavers
Atascosa Animal Allies is celebrating our fifth anniversary and we are on target to save 5,000 dogs and cats by the end of 2023! In today’s article series Strays to Lifesavers, we would like you to meet our pets of the week, Smith and Baby Bella! They are both fully vetted and ready for forever families where they can thrive.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Elem. Drama Troupe performs ‘Let Us Entertain You!’
The students of the Pleasanton Elementary Drama Troupe entertained audiences on Dec. 1-2. They showcased their talents in “Let Us Entertain You!” written and directed by Dawn Cardwell Murray. The Douglas Williamson Sr. Performing Arts Center served as the setting for the delightful performance. Prior to the show,...
Pleasanton Express
JISD chooses new superintendent
Dr. Tracy Canter was chosen as the new Superintendent for Jourdanton ISD at Monday night’s School Board meeting. The unanimous decision to hire Canter was made after an hourlong closed session. She listened on the phone as the motion and approval were made and received the congratulatory and encouraging remarks from the board.
