I hope everybody is having a great week. Not a whole lot to report this week. The city is wrapping up current projects and waiting for feasibility on others. This time of year is great for tying up loose ends. One of the things in the works is finishing the addition to the skate park. This feature in our park is very popular. It took a while to get the council to consider adding a skate park, but now it is being expanded because of its popularity.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO