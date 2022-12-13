Read full article on original website
Author Talks “POWs of Floyd County” Saturday in Charles City
The World War II POW camps of Floyd County will be the subject of a special presentation this weekend in Charles City. Author Linda McCann will be the guest speaker this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Floyd County Museum, talking about her latest book on POW camps in Charles City.
Charles City’s Wicks Elected President of State Chamber Board of Directors
The Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC) has announced that Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks has been elected to serve as President of the 2023 IACC Board of Directors. “Mark is a great asset to our 2023 Board of Directors,” said Madison Mills, IACC Executive Director. “We...
A Year After Tornado, Future of Rudd Historical Society Remains Uncertain
It was December 15, 2021, that the community of Rudd was clobbered by a tornado spawned by a serial derecho that swept across the state. One year later and several question marks still remain for the future of the Rudd Historical Society, which was housed in the former Wesleyan Church and heavily damaged by the EF1 twister.
Santa to Visit Charles City, New Hampton This Weekend
Santa will be making visits to Charles City and New Hampton this weekend. As part of Santa’s Shining Lights Display in Charles City’s Central Park, Santa will be in his Santa house from 1 to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Santa will also make an appearance at...
Anniversary of December 15, 2021 Derecho Tornadoes, 12 in North Iowa
It was one year ago that a rare December severe weather event impacted the area during the evening of December 15th, including more than a dozen tornadoes in north central and northeast Iowa. Not only was this one of the highest threats for severe weather so late in the year...
Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks anniversary of Iowa’s historic December derecho; progress on Floyd overpass construction
Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris & Kay on the morning show to talk about the one year anniversary of the historic Iowa December Derecho and how the D.O.T. responds to those emergencies. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Raises $6,000 for Cancer Families
If members of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office were looking a little “scruffy” in November, it was for a good cause. The department again participated in “No Shave November” in support of those battling cancer. With this year’s campaign, the department was able to donate over $6,000 to the Floyd County Cancer Fund.
Interest in Chickasaw County Sheriff Appointment Due Friday
Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann is retiring, effective January 20th. Who will succeed him is yet to be determined. The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors have announced their intention to appoint Hemann’s successor, but cannot do so until after the sheriff’s position becomes officially vacant. Those interested in...
Decorah Child Development Center Gets Over $3 Million in Federal Grants, Loans
A northeast Iowa childcare center is receiving over $3 million in federal and local financial assistance. Tuesday at the Decorah Area Chamber of Commerce, MiEnergy Cooperative announced they have helped Sunflower Child Development Center in Decorah secure $1.86 million in loans and grants through the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program.
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
Mason City road closed to repair water main break
(ABC 6 News) – A water main break in Mason City has forced the closure of a city road. The city said effective immediately, the north lane of westbound traffic on Highway 122 and Virginia Ave. is closed until Monday, Dec. 19 to repair the break. Motorists are encouraged...
Players Change in Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago
It’s been over 10 years since the murder of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer in his home north of Nashua. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gallmeyer, sometime between September 25 and October 4, 2012. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Marilyn M. Wegner, 84, New Hampton
Marilyn M. Wegner age 84 of New Hampton, IA died Wednesday, December 12, 2022, at the Colonial Manor in Elma, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with interment in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton. Friends...
No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death
Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
Man dies in Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
