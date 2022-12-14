Read full article on original website
Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America pageant
UNCASVILLE, CT (WSAU) – Miss Wisconsin is Miss America 2023. Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old from Wausau, won the pageant last night in Uncasville, Connecticut. She’s a graduate of Wausau West High School and is studying nuclear engineering at UW-Madison. Her platform is to promote nuclear power as a...
New president named for Aspirus Health Plan
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Kyle Brua is the new President of Aspirus Health Plan. He was named to the position on Friday. Aspirus Health Plan has been expanding. It now offers a medicaid advantage plan for seniors in Sauk, Vilas, and Waupaca counties. Aspirus has recently bought medical facilities in those counties.
Wausau Yard Waste Site Opens for Storm Debris
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is opening the Yard Waste Site for those who are looking to get rid of downed branches and other storm debris. The site is open today until 5 PM and will open again next week Monday through Thursday, the 19th through the 22nd.
Rothschild will expand snowmobile trails
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Snowmobiles will soon be able to travel around and through Rothschild. This winter, the Village of Rothschild’s trail will be reconnected with Kronenwetter’s. Village officials said this will bring a boost to the local economy. “We are going to have the only hotels...
James Handed Withheld Sentence for Manufacturing/Delivering Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been given a three-year withheld sentence for manufacturing and delivering heroin after one of his customers nearly died from an overdose. John James entered a no contest plea to the felony count during a court hearing on Friday. A judge then...
Fire Department asks residents to clear snow around hydrants
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – With heavy snowfall this week, the Wausau Fire Department is asking for help from residents. The City of Wausau has been dealing with staffing issues making it difficult for them to clear all fire hydrants. Seconds can matter in an emergency situation, and the Fire...
More Information: Huebner Wanted in Shawnao County Before Arrest Wednesday
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU) — Officers say a report of a suspicious vehicle is what led to Wednesday’s manhunt and shelter-in-place order near Landing Bay Resort. Officers in Minocqua say they received word of a suspicious vehicle, which they traced back to 32-year-old Cody Huebner. A background check turned up outstanding warrants for him from Shawano County.
UPDATED: Huebner in Custody
Sheriff’s officials made the announcement in a Facebook post approximately 90 minutes after they announced that he was on the loose near Landing Bay Resort. Officers add that they are still in the area collecting evidence and processing the scene, so if anyone hears footsteps in the woods or near their home, they should not be alarmed.
PFAS mystery: Rural wells in Onedia County test positive for forever chemicals
TOWN OF STARKS, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Levels of PFAS hundreds of times higher than what is considered safe for drinking have been found in private wells in eastern Oneida County. The Department of Health Services considers 20 parts per trillion the limit for safe drinking water. Of 20 wells...
Sand mining proposal for Iola Car Show parking lot
SCANDINAVIA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A proposal for a mining project could make its way to the grounds of the Iola Car Show. Back in October, executives from the show and Faulks Brothers Construction sent a letter to residents in Scandinavia. The letter had announced intentions to mine for sand and gravel from parking lots surrounding the car show’s main area, located just east of Waupaca County Road J.
