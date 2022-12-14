Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40: Ellen, Questlove, Kelly Rowland, and More Stars Pay Tribute

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Days Leading Up to His Death Included His Wedding Anniversary With Allison Holker
In the days leading up to his shocking death, Stephen “tWitch" Boss spent his time on social media documenting what he loved to do best -- bust out dance moves and share the love he had for his family. Boss, who tragically died Tuesday in Los Angeles, took to...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Is 'Beside Herself' Following His Death, Source Says
Allison Holker is in mourning after her husband's death. In the wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death by suicide, a source tells ET that his widow "is beside herself." "It feels like she is living a nightmare," the source says of Holker, the former Dancing With the Stars pro who married Boss in 2013. The couple shares three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap
After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Praised Him as an 'Inspiring Man' Just Months Before His Death
Just months before his tragic death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored by his wife, Allison Holker, as an inspiration during his 40th birthday soiree. In video shared Oct. 12 on the family's YouTube channel, Boss' family and friends all hit up the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for a night of dancing and celebrating. The video shows everyone laughing and having a blast before it cuts to Holker giving an impromptu speech dedicated to her now late husband, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
ETOnline.com
Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About 'The Voice' Win and Making Blake Shelton Proud (Exclusive)
Bryce Leatherwood is the newest winner of The Voice!. The country singer was announced as the winner of season 22 of the NBC singing competition, beating out fellow Team Blake Shelton singers bodie and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles and Team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona for the title.
Will Smith's family supports him at premiere of his new movie 'Emancipation'
Will Smith's family showed up to support him at the red carpet premiere of his new movie, "Emancipation."
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton Says He'd Return to 'The Voice' as Gwen Stefani's Team Mentor (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton won his record-extending ninth victory on The Voice on Tuesday -- taking home the season 22 trophy with country crooner Bryce Leatherwood -- but the win was a little bittersweet as it was Blake's final time coaching alongside wife Gwen Stefani. "This is a Barbara Walters moment, I...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Sets the Record Straight About 'Babylon' Kiss With Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt is opening up about his on-screen kiss with Babylon co-star Margot Robbie. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Academy Award-winning actor at the film's premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night where he set the record straight. "No, not necessarily," Pitt said when asked about Robbie taking a little...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: A Look Back at Mary J. Blige’s Most Memorable 'Soul Train Awards' Moments
In November, Mary J. Blige took home the distinguished“Certified Soul Award” at this year's Soul Train Awards 2022. The musical icon beat out several outstanding artists, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Maxwell, PJ Morton, T-Pain, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. As we look back at yet another illustrious celebration of soul and r&b music, we’re reflecting on some of Mary’s most memorable Soul Train Award moments.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)
Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.
