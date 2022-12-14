Read full article on original website
Related
gothenburgleader.com
Lady Swedes Face Two Road Games This Week
The Lady Swedes basketball team began their season very successfully with two. consecutive wins against Lexington and Hershey. On Friday, Dec. 9, the girls faced. the Hastings Adams Central Patriots at home for their third game of the season. Due to weather conditions, the game against Southern Valley that was...
gothenburgleader.com
Obituaries
Health on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. a relative threw the truck keys to him and said, “Dan,. you’re going to learn how to drive. We’re moving to San. Antonio.” In his later years, some may question whether. he actually did learn to drive. Dan graduated from...
gothenburgleader.com
Short of Goal, But Not Too Late to Give
Before Christmas. While short of the stated goal of. $6,000, the donations received did cover the total. spent last year according to Rotarian Will Rahjes. This year the Rotary Club is once again experiencing. a decline in donations, and with the rising cost of. food items Gothenburg Shares chair Steve...
gothenburgleader.com
Girls Bring Home First Win of Season
Brady girls’ basketball team brought home their first. win of the 2022-23 season against Sutherland last week. Coach Nathan Stienike stated the team played well and. have learned a lot over the last couple of weeks. “We played really well defensively, and senior Elsie. Golter made some huge buckets...
gothenburgleader.com
Santa, Reindeer, and Memories on Mainstreet
Brought to the community a magical Christmas event. holiday season while making lasting memories. Magic. on Mainstreet was held last week, Dec. 6, in downtown. Santa Claus was escorted to Flatwater Bank at 5 p.m. by the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department. The jolly. man rode into downtown on a firetruck...
gothenburgleader.com
Longest Night Service Open to Anyone
Hopeful anticipation and joy. The longer nights form. a perfect backdrop for the lights and decorations. There is great delight in gatherings with family and. friends, holiday parties, and gift giving so that it. truly is a ‘most wonderful time of the year.’. For others, however, the holiday season,...
gothenburgleader.com
Annual YMCA Campaign Highlights Reasons to Give
The YMCA at Gothenburg Health joins other YMCA branches during December in. a special fundraising effort called the YMCA Annual Campaign to raise funds for. community members that may need financial assistance to use the YMCA. According to YMCA board member Niki Salomon, the best part about the campaign. is...
Comments / 0