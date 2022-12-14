Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama That You Need To SeeWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama
Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
Tennessee Beats Bama… Again
Four star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment decision Wednesday just after noon. Carter chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, a native of Smyrna, Tenn. was ranked as the number three overall prospect in his home state and the number 14 linebacker in the class of 2023. He also earned Tennessee's class 6A Mr. Football award.
Former Alabama Kicker Finds New Home
Former Alabama special teams player Jack Martin is transferring to Houston. The backup kicker and punter made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "C O M M I T T E D @UHCougarFB #GoCoogs," wrote Martin. The Ala., native was a part of the class of...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Garden & Gun
My Town: Kaitlan Collins’s Spirited Tuscaloosa
Kaitlan Collins is a proud alumna of the University of Alabama, and in her role as an anchor on CNN This Morning alongside Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow, she rarely misses a chance to tout the Crimson Tide. (She recently got into an on-air sparring match with Lemon, who’s an LSU fan). She’s such a vocal supporter of her alma mater and its famously winning football program that fans from her 250,000-strong Instagram following often message her, asking for tips on what to do in Tuscaloosa, where the school is based. She offers a few of them here.
Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
birminghamtimes.com
UAB Adds Surgeons to Handle Surge of Gunshot Wounds
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. The emergency department that handles the largest number of gunshot victims in Alabama has added surgeons and staff to...
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
wvtm13.com
Feeling more like December once again
Temperatures will be near freezing early Friday morning and it gets even colder for the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. We finally return to more typical December weather in Alabama. After days of clouds and very warm temperatures, we see sunshine return to the forecast with readings close to average.
Bham Now
John’s City Diner mac and cheese declared best in Alabama by Tasting Table
The Tasting Table, a well-known modern food media site, just announced the best mac & cheese in each state. Local Birmingham restaurant, John’s City Diner, has won it for the state of Alabama and we aren’t surprised. Continue reading to find out how they came up with this all-time mac and cheese recipe.
Tide 100.9 FM
