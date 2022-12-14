ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Mississippi State Will Play Bowl Game in Tampa to Honor the Pirate

The Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach, died at 61 years old on Monday night. He suffered a heart attack in his home on Sunday night. The Leach family said in a statement: "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Previewing Troy and UAB’s Bowl Games

College football teams have been on a roll throughout the 2022-23 football season for the state of Alabama, with every FBS program besides Auburn making it to a bowl game. Bowl season kicks off on December 16th with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl, both featuring an Alabama team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 91-88 win over Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated Memphis, 91-88, Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1 on the season after winning the second half of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Oats said following the 3-point home win over Memphis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Terminator Continues to Add To His Legacy

Over the past three years, Will Anderson has been one of the most dominant players in college football, racking up 34.5 sacks and 58.5 TFLs in Tuscaloosa. Adding to his remarkable stats is his long list of awards and honors. The list includes the Nagurski award (x2), SEC DPOY (x2), Bednarik Award, Lott Trophy, and Lombardi Award. But, arguably the most impressive among these accolades is his not once, but twice unanimous nomination to the AP All-American team, the only two-time unanimous All-American in program history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Noah Clowney Wins Hard Hat Award

Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney won the Hard Hat Award for his performance against the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night. Alabama defeated Memphis 91-88 on Tuesday to improve to 9-1 on the season. Clowney scored 11 points and snagged nine rebounds, including three big offensive ones. He went a perfect...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama

Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tennessee Beats Bama… Again

Four star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment decision Wednesday just after noon. Carter chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, a native of Smyrna, Tenn. was ranked as the number three overall prospect in his home state and the number 14 linebacker in the class of 2023. He also earned Tennessee's class 6A Mr. Football award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Kicker Finds New Home

Former Alabama special teams player Jack Martin is transferring to Houston. The backup kicker and punter made the announcement via a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. "C O M M I T T E D @UHCougarFB #GoCoogs," wrote Martin. The Ala., native was a part of the class of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Garden & Gun

My Town: Kaitlan Collins’s Spirited Tuscaloosa

Kaitlan Collins is a proud alumna of the University of Alabama, and in her role as an anchor on CNN This Morning alongside Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow, she rarely misses a chance to tout the Crimson Tide. (She recently got into an on-air sparring match with Lemon, who’s an LSU fan). She’s such a vocal supporter of her alma mater and its famously winning football program that fans from her 250,000-strong Instagram following often message her, asking for tips on what to do in Tuscaloosa, where the school is based. She offers a few of them here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

UAB Adds Surgeons to Handle Surge of Gunshot Wounds

This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. The emergency department that handles the largest number of gunshot victims in Alabama has added surgeons and staff to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Feeling more like December once again

Temperatures will be near freezing early Friday morning and it gets even colder for the weekend. Check the video forecast for the latest. We finally return to more typical December weather in Alabama. After days of clouds and very warm temperatures, we see sunshine return to the forecast with readings close to average.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

