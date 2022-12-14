ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

Lady Swedes Face Two Road Games This Week

The Lady Swedes basketball team began their season very successfully with two. consecutive wins against Lexington and Hershey. On Friday, Dec. 9, the girls faced. the Hastings Adams Central Patriots at home for their third game of the season. Due to weather conditions, the game against Southern Valley that was...
Girls Bring Home First Win of Season

Brady girls’ basketball team brought home their first. win of the 2022-23 season against Sutherland last week. Coach Nathan Stienike stated the team played well and. have learned a lot over the last couple of weeks. “We played really well defensively, and senior Elsie. Golter made some huge buckets...
Swede Wrestlers Face Tough Competition at Wood River

The Gothenburg boys wrestling team traveled to Wood. River on Friday, Dec. 9, to compete with 17 other teams. in a varsity Invitational. The team came home with a. gold medal, a bronze medal and a 4th place medal from. the meet. At 220 pounds, Gothenburg’s Jacob Olson took the...
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte

UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
I-80 west-bound remains closed at North Platte

A winter blizzard crippling Colorado and whipping thru Wyoming and western Nebraska put the brakes on thousands of travelers and truck drivers in the Midwest. "We've got guys that are stuck out in Wyoming and western Nebraska further yet and then here and they said it's just a mess," said Ty Jamison. He's heading to California and pulled over in Grand Island Tuesday night like hundreds of other drivers.
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado

Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
Obituaries

Health on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. a relative threw the truck keys to him and said, “Dan,. you’re going to learn how to drive. We’re moving to San. Antonio.” In his later years, some may question whether. he actually did learn to drive. Dan graduated from...
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A three-vehicle accident east of North Platte shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 for two hours Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. west of the Maxwell Interchange. Law Enforcement said three vehicles were involved, two semis and a...
Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders

KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
Short of Goal, But Not Too Late to Give

Before Christmas. While short of the stated goal of. $6,000, the donations received did cover the total. spent last year according to Rotarian Will Rahjes. This year the Rotary Club is once again experiencing. a decline in donations, and with the rising cost of. food items Gothenburg Shares chair Steve...
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Longest Night Service Open to Anyone

Hopeful anticipation and joy. The longer nights form. a perfect backdrop for the lights and decorations. There is great delight in gatherings with family and. friends, holiday parties, and gift giving so that it. truly is a ‘most wonderful time of the year.’. For others, however, the holiday season,...
