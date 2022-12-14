Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Austin Chronicle
Community Advocates Worry Commercial Interests Dominate Zilker Park Vision Plan
After two years of discussion and stakeholder input, the city's final draft of the Zilker Park Vision Plan has drawn the ire of environmentalists who say it turns the park into a cash cow for Live Nation/Ticketmaster. In mid-November, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department and its consultant partner Design...
Austin Chronicle
Kirk Watson Wins Austin's Mayoral Race By Fewer Than 900 Votes
Former mayor Kirk Watson will take office again after winning with fewer than 900 votes over Celia Israel Tuesday night, according to final, unofficial results from Travis, Williamson, and Hays County elections officials. The race was so tight that Israel won 17 more votes than Watson in Travis County. Strong...
Austin Chronicle
The Quest for Nine Votes on Land Use Code
The stage for 2022's chapter of the decadelong effort to fix the city's broken Land Development Code was set at the tail end of 2021. Then, the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston ruled against the city in a case that guaranteed the right of aggrieved property owners to protest the envisioned code overhaul, unless the LDC revisions could secure a nine-vote supermajority on Council, rather than the 7-4 split in the first two votes on the code overhaul (before the court case invalidated them). The push to find consensus ultimately yielded three of the most substantial land use policy reforms Austin has seen from the 10-1 Council – even if they fail to meet the scale of Austin's affordability crisis.
Austin Chronicle
Cops Torpedo Oversight, Maybe Also Their Nice Contract
As 2022 began, the ruling on the APA's grievance was just being digested; as it ends, the city Labor Relations team has gone 0-3 in its drive to sign new four-year labor contracts with the city's three public safety unions. Negotiations began in March with the Austin EMS Association, with the firefighters and police talks following; only AEMSA ended up negotiating and approving a new contract – for just one year.
Austin Chronicle
Your Electric Bill Is About to Go Way Up
In April, Austin Energy issued its first proposal in what became a nine-month process (which ended just last week) to change its rate structure and increase its base customer charge (the part of the power bill paid by all users, regardless of how much electricity they use). The ratepayer-owned utility originally asked for an increase of $15 to that base rate, and a flattening of the progressive kilowatt-hour rate structure from the former five tiers to three. Interveners in the case argued the base rate hike would constitute rate shock, especially for low-income customers, and that the tier flattening would disincentivize conservation and thus impede AE's progress under the Climate Equity Plan to help the city achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.
Austin Chronicle
Top 10 Austin Food News Stories of 2022
While we definitely agree that better public transportation, more affordable housing, and less of the Elon of it all would make Austin a better place to live, we are also of the opinion that the closures of local faves like Kerlin BBQ, Crema Bakery & Cafe, Sweet Ritual, Baby Greens, Gourmands, Steeping Room, Sala & Betty, Fluff Meringues, Adelbert's, Enoteca, and more seriously undermine our quality of life. – Melanie Haupt.
Austin Chronicle
Unionization: Everyone’s Doing It
It's been a lively year for the labor movement in Austin, with multiple organizing successes to its credit. Local Starbucks stores unionized in March, setting off a wave of efforts across different sectors. Workers at Via 313, the popular Detroit-style pizza chain, saw success in creating Restaurant Workers United despite union-busting tactics by management, including hiring an outside "HR consultant" and firing workers for organizing a petition around COVID safety. Other union victories came in the health care sector, with Ascension Seton on 38th Street becoming the largest private hospital to join National Nurses United, with roughly 800 nurses represented. They began negotiations in November with hospital management, looking to solve staffing gaps that have required nurses to work far outside their job descriptions. Integral Care, the county's largest mental health services provider, unionized in May after a yearlong effort and significant pushback from management, garnering pay increases across the board.
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Sooo Extra
Extra, extra, soooo extra: Here are a few updates on the Austin-area queer scene. Our Chron Music writers have written on the reopening of North Door at a new addy (908 E. Fifth #106-107), but what about the hand guiding this fresh start? Queer hip-hop artist Thelonious Love is ND's new general manager. Love, who used to work the door at ye olde ND, brings the good vibes, great drinks, and general warmth to the space's soft opening that started the first weekend of December. Check out the new digs, 9pm-2am, on weekends, and reach out to Love if yer interested in booking a show in the space.
Austin Chronicle
Police Violence: It’s Expensive!
This was the year that Austinites began to learn the financial cost of the violence committed by our police force at the May 2020 Black Lives Matter protests outside Austin Police Headquarters on Eighth Street. In February, the city arrived at deals to settle lawsuits in the cases of three of the most badly hurt protesters – Justin Howell, Brad Levi Ayala, and Anthony Evans – each of whom was shot in the head by police with "less lethal" lead-pellet crowd control rounds. Those deals cost taxpayers $13 million.
Austin Chronicle
Fentanyl ODs Spur Health Crisis
Earlier in the year, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office reported that fentanyl-related overdoses had increased by 237% since 2020, making overdose the leading cause of accidental death in the county. In May, the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance organized a rousing town hall that brought first responders, drug users, homeless outreach organizations, and public officials together and highlighted the urgency of expanding the city's and county's response to the opioid crisis. The declaration of a public health emergency unlocked $350,000 in new funding and staffing for local harm reduction organizations and the county, and a plan to increase availability of methadone treatment for opioid addiction through Integral Care.
Austin Chronicle
The Best Things That Happened in Austin Beer This Year
Jester King has made ambition their own personal brand, so why not devise a food festival that perfectly curates many of the best restaurants in town with several of Austin's best boozy beverage makers to boot? Pairings like Uchiko + ABGB, Odd Duck + Meanwhile, and Comedor + Hold Out make Funk n' Sour feel like 30 date nights in one evening.
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Top 10 Barbacoa Joints
This unassuming little taco truck serves the best barbacoa in town. Get it on a hand-made flour tortilla (thick, textured, and almost pita-like), and with their creamy salsa verde, which has the mild creamy consistency of a salsa de aguacate. (No website, located at 1512 E. 6th St.) El Borrego...
Austin Chronicle
Ten Chronicle Music Writers on Their Favorite Austin Albums of 2022
Wringing out the rest of pandemic-recorded albums around a flurry of returning live musical activity, local music in 2022 felt like a plurality. Whereas past years' isolated listening lent to long hours replaying LPs, more albums overall earned moments of my attention in the past 12 months. Back to the clubs, the car radio, the conversational recommendations; back to exposure. No one capital city collection reigned (especially as Black Pumas remain on hiatus, though producer Adrian Quesada threw in two), so, as always, we had a lot to consider: many a second LP evolution or best yet from a burgeoning favorite. Below, 10 Chronicle Music contributors expand on one of their favorite records from the year – unnumbered, not voted on, but delineated. A handful of much-loved selections from each writer follow, alphabetically, to pack in even more abundance from Austin. – Rachel Rascoe.
Austin Chronicle
Top 10 Austin Nonprofits Working To End Food Insecurity
Because everyone needs and deserves access to food. Good Work Austin supports local businesses and trains workers to provide free, nutritious meals to the Austin community. They help local businesses with raising wages to meet cost of living increases, provide benefits, and improve working conditions. Their community kitchen has distributed more than two million meals since May 2020 and kept more than $10 million dollars in the local economy.
Austin Chronicle
Top 10 Halal Lunches in Austin
Chicken Pesto Sandwich at Heaven’s Bistro Bakery. I come for the chicken pesto sandwich but can't leave without one of their beautiful pastries. A gordita is fried masa tortillas filled with beef, lettuce, tomatoes and sauce. El Asador shares a space with Tutti Frutti, so add an agua fresca to complete this halal lunch.
Austin Chronicle
Top 10 Austin Comedy Stories
Austin's longest-operating comedy club shuttered after 30-plus years in a dark dilapidated shopping center and returned glorious to a shiny new space in the Domain this summer. With it returned the Funniest Person in Austin, with Tyler Groce winning the crown and cape after only his third attempt in the contest. (See "Can Cap City Comedy Club Reclaim Its Throne?" July 29.)
Austin Chronicle
Central Market’s $500 Gingerbread Contest, Le Politique’s Sad Denoument, One Dovetail’s a Pizza and the Other is a Pommeau, and OMG Watertrade What Kind of Genius Dessert Is That?
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the third week of December in this urban hub that Kirk Watson’s gonna be the...
Austin Chronicle
You and a Friend Could Go to Every Resound Show Next Year for $500
We’re long past the days where loyal concertgoers needed a sleeping bag and wads of cash to be certain they could score tickets to the next can’t-miss show. In a post-pandemic world where music giants are returning to concerts in fits and starts, promoters and tech companies in Austin continue to innovate with new models for enticing, and rewarding, their most loyal customers.
Austin Chronicle
Iranian Revolution Touches Austin
While Iran sits over 7,000 miles away from Austin, local activists are bringing attention to the revolution that has swept that country. On Sept. 13, the country's guidance patrol detained Mahsa Jina Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in Iran's capital, Tehran, for allegedly breaking hijab rules. After suffering a blow to the head while in police custody, she went into a coma and died three days later. Protests quickly erupted.
Austin Chronicle
10 Local Eats That Impressed in 2022
Chef Charles Zhuo's tasting menu at this intimate East Seventh wine bar is a treasure-strewn journey of gustatory pleasure, but these smol dumplings filled with spicy duck soup – like savory Chewels of God! – may be its apotheosis. Black Pepper & Gruyère Popover at Foreign & Domestic...
