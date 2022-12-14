Read full article on original website
Related
gothenburgleader.com
Patriots Deal Swedes First Loss of The Season
Hastings Adams Central on Friday, Dec. 9. the Patriot’s lead to 4 going into the half 14-18. Swedes to only 5 points in the third quarter while. St. Pat’s Fighting Irish. The boys JV game tips off. at 4:30 p.m. with varsity set for 7:30 p.m. start.
gothenburgleader.com
Girls Bring Home First Win of Season
Brady girls’ basketball team brought home their first. win of the 2022-23 season against Sutherland last week. Coach Nathan Stienike stated the team played well and. have learned a lot over the last couple of weeks. “We played really well defensively, and senior Elsie. Golter made some huge buckets...
gothenburgleader.com
Swede Wrestlers Face Tough Competition at Wood River
The Gothenburg boys wrestling team traveled to Wood. River on Friday, Dec. 9, to compete with 17 other teams. in a varsity Invitational. The team came home with a. gold medal, a bronze medal and a 4th place medal from. the meet. At 220 pounds, Gothenburg’s Jacob Olson took the...
gothenburgleader.com
Obituaries
Health on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. a relative threw the truck keys to him and said, “Dan,. you’re going to learn how to drive. We’re moving to San. Antonio.” In his later years, some may question whether. he actually did learn to drive. Dan graduated from...
gothenburgleader.com
Santa, Reindeer, and Memories on Mainstreet
Brought to the community a magical Christmas event. holiday season while making lasting memories. Magic. on Mainstreet was held last week, Dec. 6, in downtown. Santa Claus was escorted to Flatwater Bank at 5 p.m. by the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department. The jolly. man rode into downtown on a firetruck...
gothenburgleader.com
Short of Goal, But Not Too Late to Give
Before Christmas. While short of the stated goal of. $6,000, the donations received did cover the total. spent last year according to Rotarian Will Rahjes. This year the Rotary Club is once again experiencing. a decline in donations, and with the rising cost of. food items Gothenburg Shares chair Steve...
gothenburgleader.com
Annual YMCA Campaign Highlights Reasons to Give
The YMCA at Gothenburg Health joins other YMCA branches during December in. a special fundraising effort called the YMCA Annual Campaign to raise funds for. community members that may need financial assistance to use the YMCA. According to YMCA board member Niki Salomon, the best part about the campaign. is...
Comments / 0