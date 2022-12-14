ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Daily Voice

Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MyChamplainValley.com

VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm

With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
VERMONT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Shoreline Communities Prepare for Storm

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. High tides are a concern for Friday morning between 8:30 and 11 a.m. The storm will produce moderate levels of coastal flooding. Emergency crews...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
kyweathercenter.com

Ohio Valley Winter Storm Potential Increases

Good afternoon, folks. It continues to be all eyes on the big storm system set to impact much of the country in the days leading up to Christmas. This is likely to bring, at least, some snow and bitterly cold temps to Kentucky. In the short term, we are still...
KENTUCKY STATE
96.1 The Breeze

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

