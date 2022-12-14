Read full article on original website
Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend. The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
VTrans preparing for upcoming major storm
With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.
Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm
Eversource says it is expecting potential multiday power outages from the heavy rain and high winds Thursday into Friday.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Shoreline Communities Prepare for Storm
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. High tides are a concern for Friday morning between 8:30 and 11 a.m. The storm will produce moderate levels of coastal flooding. Emergency crews...
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
WCVB
Sizeable winter storm to impact holiday travel days before Christmas
BOSTON — A large storm system will either bring rain or snow to Massachusetts and New England two days before Christmas and have a major impact on holiday travelers. This storm covers a large geographic area from the Canadian border to the southern United States. "Bad news in the...
Massachusetts weather: Winter storm hit town with nearly 19 inches of snow
While much of Massachusetts saw it rain cats and dogs on Friday, one community experienced the equivalent with snow. In the Berkshire County town of Savoy, 18.8 inches of snow fell, marking the highest snowfall total reported in the state from the winter storm that swept through New England on Friday.
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
kyweathercenter.com
Ohio Valley Winter Storm Potential Increases
Good afternoon, folks. It continues to be all eyes on the big storm system set to impact much of the country in the days leading up to Christmas. This is likely to bring, at least, some snow and bitterly cold temps to Kentucky. In the short term, we are still...
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York
Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Northeast
Click here for a new, updated story: Some Areas Could See Up To 18 Inches Of Snowfall From Potent Storm Taking Aim On NortheastThe first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast. The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Fri…
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
