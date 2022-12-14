Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Ellison Bay congregation looks within itself
You are a part of a bigger congregation than you might think when looking at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Ellison Bay. This fall, Shepherd of the Bay joined a cohort of 15 other churches as a part of the Thriving Congregations Initiative. Funded by the Lilly Endowment, Pastor Jim Honig says the program helps congregations thin the walls between the church with its members and the entire community. A group within the congregation has been working hard to explore and understand the contexts in which they minister and to gain clarity about the church’s values and missions. They have done this through one-on-one meetings with members to gain information and ideas for the congregation's future. Honig says the program came at an essential time after COVID-19 kept people apart from each other for so long.
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Invites Families to Sled the Washington Park Hill
The first significant snowfall of the season arrived at the perfect time, as the City of Two Rivers’ Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to stop out to Washington Park this evening for Family Sledding Night. Sledding will begin at 6:00 p.m., with music and smores being provided....
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm leaves snow, rain across Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Snow was falling at a moderate pace a little after 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Tom Kane of Kane Lawn Care and Snowplowing was busy plowing the parking the lot in front of a business just off Packerland Drive near Ashwaubenon. “We started about quarter to four and...
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU post several season-bests in conference meet
The Door County United swim team picked up several event wins while taking second place as a team in their conference meet at Two Rivers on Tuesday. 1st place finish in the 200 medley relay (Race Kasten, Jack Monfils, Logan Filar, Ezra Linnan) with a time of 1:47.62 (a season-best in the 200 medley relay)
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
doorcountydailynews.com
ATV routes expanded in Luxemburg
You will have more room to drive around Luxemburg if you are on your ATV or UTV. On Tuesday, the Luxemburg Village Board amended its current ordinance on ATV/UTV usage within its limits, allowing it on all streets. The only exceptions are Center Drive (State Highway 54) and Main Street/ North Main Street (County Highway AB) between Church Road and Spartan Drive. The Ahnapee State Trail remains off-limits to ATV and UTV operations. According to the Luxemburg Police Department's Facebook post written by Police Chief Chris Gulbrand, the village experienced little to no problems when the village allowed ATV and UTV operations on certain streets in 2021. Luxemburg has become the latest community in Kewaunee County to allow ATV and UTV usage on its streets since the Kewaunee County Board passed its ordinance three years ago. You will see more details below.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: A wintry mess will bring out the shovels for many
We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Winter storm bringing harsh travel conditions Thursday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
