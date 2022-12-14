Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years
Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
Radio Keokuk
Donald Eugene Scott
Donald Eugene Scott, 71 of Niota, IL , passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on July 26, 1951 in Keosauqua, IA to John and Oletha Alexander Scott. On August 14, 1971 he married Kimberley Vickers and they later divorced. He then married Janet Orozco on January 2, 1998 in Davenport Iowa. Don served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He worked maintenance for several factories including many years at Fruehauf and then Dresser-Rand where he retired from. He loved being outside working in the timber and going on mule rides with Janet and his best girlfriend Sissy. Don enjoyed helping his son in law Jody detail cars and having bonfires. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially being with his daughter and having a weekly beer with his brother, Deane.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022
Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
abc17news.com
Memphis shooting leaves five people in critical condition
Five people were in critical condition after a “domestic situation” in Memphis Friday night ended in a shooting, police say. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a north Memphis neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. discovered two men and three women had been shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.
iowa.gov
JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY RULES IN HENRY COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Sheriff Edwards Says to Take Those Extra Steps in Securing Personal Belongings
As thefts continue to raise concerns, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises securing your homes, cars, and personal belongings to prevent becoming a target of opportunity:. “You have to take those steps to secure your property. We talked last month about camera systems. I know they are a little expensive...
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
weareiowa.com
Trooper named in Davis county shooting
Trooper Jeremy Cole fired his gun after a suspect showed a weapon during an attempted arrest. The suspect remains in critical condition.
