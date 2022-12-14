Read full article on original website
Donald Eugene Scott
Donald Eugene Scott, 71 of Niota, IL , passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on July 26, 1951 in Keosauqua, IA to John and Oletha Alexander Scott. On August 14, 1971 he married Kimberley Vickers and they later divorced. He then married Janet Orozco on January 2, 1998 in Davenport Iowa. Don served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He worked maintenance for several factories including many years at Fruehauf and then Dresser-Rand where he retired from. He loved being outside working in the timber and going on mule rides with Janet and his best girlfriend Sissy. Don enjoyed helping his son in law Jody detail cars and having bonfires. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially being with his daughter and having a weekly beer with his brother, Deane.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Dec. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John P. Thomas and Rebecca L. Thomas of Quincy sold a...
Moline survives a test from Quincy
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons survive a test from Quincy, but they go on to win 56-44. The win leaves Moline alone atop the Western Big Six standings, a game ahead of the Blue Devils.
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
Hannibal & Quincy Might Get a White Christmas After All – Maybe
I want you to focus on the word "might" when I say what I'm about to say. Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois MIGHT get a white Christmas after all. Here's another word to keep in mind. It's the word "maybe". Remember when we asked recently about the chances of a...
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022
Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
Lee County solar project would reduce energy costs
Utility provider Alliant Energy has taken another step toward generating solar power in southeast Iowa. Lee County officials agreed to proceed with a proposal to build a field of solar panels near the city in Wever. The project calls for developer Interstate Power and Light Co. to build and install solar panels on 900 acres build a 75-megawatt battery energy storage unit.
3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY RULES IN HENRY COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
Memphis shooting leaves five people in critical condition
Five people were in critical condition after a “domestic situation” in Memphis Friday night ended in a shooting, police say. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a north Memphis neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. discovered two men and three women had been shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.
