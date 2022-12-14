Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
Mary Belle Mullikin
Mary Belle Mullikin, 92, of Keokuk, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa. Mary was born on November 3, 1930, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Sherman B. and Helen (Petty) Mullikin. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for many years, working her way to supervisor before retiring in 1984 after thirty-four years of service. She lived in Keokuk and Des Moines for most of her life and was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk.
Radio Keokuk
Donald Eugene Scott
Donald Eugene Scott, 71 of Niota, IL , passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on July 26, 1951 in Keosauqua, IA to John and Oletha Alexander Scott. On August 14, 1971 he married Kimberley Vickers and they later divorced. He then married Janet Orozco on January 2, 1998 in Davenport Iowa. Don served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He worked maintenance for several factories including many years at Fruehauf and then Dresser-Rand where he retired from. He loved being outside working in the timber and going on mule rides with Janet and his best girlfriend Sissy. Don enjoyed helping his son in law Jody detail cars and having bonfires. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially being with his daughter and having a weekly beer with his brother, Deane.
