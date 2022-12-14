Donald Eugene Scott, 71 of Niota, IL , passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Hospice House in West Burlington. He was born on July 26, 1951 in Keosauqua, IA to John and Oletha Alexander Scott. On August 14, 1971 he married Kimberley Vickers and they later divorced. He then married Janet Orozco on January 2, 1998 in Davenport Iowa. Don served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He worked maintenance for several factories including many years at Fruehauf and then Dresser-Rand where he retired from. He loved being outside working in the timber and going on mule rides with Janet and his best girlfriend Sissy. Don enjoyed helping his son in law Jody detail cars and having bonfires. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially being with his daughter and having a weekly beer with his brother, Deane.

NIOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO