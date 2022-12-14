GMA Still Deciding Fate Of T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach. Why The Couple Seems To Be Cooling It For Now

The news surrounding the Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach keeps coming. Now, it appears the two are keeping their distance, as they have not been seen together since they were suspended from the ABC News program.

According to Daily Mail , the two GMA anchors have not been seen together since they were pulled from the ABC broadcast . The publication explained that sources revealed Holmes and Robach are reportedly questioning if their relationship can make it through this situation.

One source explained to the publication:

They wouldn't dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision. Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don't want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have.

The two both separated from their respective partners of ten years in August, and sources say the affair reportedly began earlier in the year. While it’s unclear when the alleged affair began, the two were seen spending time together, and showing some PDA during a vacation to Upstate New York.

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, released a statement yesterday explaining that the anchors will be off the air “pending the completion of an internal review.” She also explained that this situation has become an “internal and external distraction,” as more clips resurface, people post their views of the situation.

CBS Mornings’ Gayle King commented on the situation , calling it “very messy and very sloppy.” Clips have also come back into the light, like Robach making a cryptic joke during an interview with Reese Witherspoon, and Holmes referring to his co-anchor’s marriage as “a love story like none other.”

On top of all this, reports have also come out that this is not the first alleged affair T.J. Holmes has had with a GMA employee .

A legal expert, Amory McAndrew commented on the situation, regarding the future of Holmes and Robach’s careers, saying ABC News can “do whatever they want,” and it’s possible they could be fired . However, that could cost the company, and it’s all dependent on the anchor’s contracts.

According to a crisis manager, the alleged affair would be been less of an issue if the two worked at a different network. Eric Shiffer, the crisis manager, explained that since GMA is owned by Disney, which is known for its “certain standard of moral conduct,” it makes sense that the two anchors have been taken off the air.

With all the news surrounding the two anchors of GMA3, and an internal review in progress, it makes sense why they are keeping their distance. As we close out the 2022 TV schedule and move into the 2023 TV schedule, we’ll likely find out if Holmes and Robach will come back to GMA or if they will not return to the news program.