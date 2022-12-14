ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WGAU

Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder

A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment

Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Approve Groundbreaking Video Surveillance Ordinance

DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Approve Groundbreaking Video Surveillance Ordinance. All convenience stores must be in compliance by June 30, 2023. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a Video Surveillance Ordinance which will require convenience stores and high-risk businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system.

