Cobb Commission approves facial recognition contract for police department
Cobb commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow the Cobb County Police Department to enter a three-year contract with Clearvi...
Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the death. Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer. The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday...
Activists respond to fellow protestors being charged with domestic terrorism at APD ‘cop city’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Activists who say their fellow protestors arrested on Tuesday did not attack cops, but were defending themselves from police’s attack. According to the GBI, protestors threw rocks at police officers. Activists say the people were attacked first. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the...
saportareport.com
Five charged with domestic terrorism in public safety training center site raid
Five people are charged with domestic terrorism and other offenses after a police raid targeting protesters at the site of Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says the arrests came as part of a Dec. 13 raid of the DeKalb County site during...
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder
A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
Five people arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over 'Cop City' protest clashes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday morning arrests for five people over clashes the previous day at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The five are all charged with domestic terrorism in addition to other...
accesswdun.com
Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment
Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
‘Enough is enough’ | Students rally, demand end to violent crimes that are taking lives of children
ATLANTA — “Enough is enough” was the rallying cry outside Atlanta City Hall Thursday night as high school students demanded an end to violent crimes that are taking the lives of young people in Atlanta and beyond. The students who organized the rally spoke with life and...
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts found dead
Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts, who went missing last week in Cobb County, was found dead today in Peachtree City. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Roberts left his residence to go to work last Monday morning but never arrived at his office. The Georgia Department of Juvenile...
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
TSA finds gun packed inside passenger's electronic device at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — A gun was found at the Atlanta airport Thursday after a traveler was trying to bring it aboard as a carry-on item inside an electronic device, the Transportation and Security Administration said. In a post to Instagram, TSA said its officials were able to "power down this...
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
WRDW-TV
Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
Ga. jail officer, wife arrested for forcing teen to live in house full of feces, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County jail officer and his wife have been arrested after police say their home was full of animal urine and feces. Simon and Kimberly Worrell are facing child and animal cruelty charges, according to arrest reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
Atlanta Daily World
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Approve Groundbreaking Video Surveillance Ordinance
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Approve Groundbreaking Video Surveillance Ordinance. All convenience stores must be in compliance by June 30, 2023. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a Video Surveillance Ordinance which will require convenience stores and high-risk businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system.
