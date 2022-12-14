Read full article on original website
Out of his own mouth, Sharpton’s doc ‘Loudmouth’ is riveting profile
The Rev. Al Sharpton’s documentary called “Loudmouth” is in theaters now. The documentary premiered in Chicago during the 58th Chicago International Film Festival in October. I was able to watch the film then, and I noticed that Sharpton was on the Sherri Shepherd Show on December 8, and I listened in to gather more information straight from the “loudmouth” himself.
nwi.life
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
Contestants are challenged to eat mashed potatoes face first in this hysterical annual event. Hammond, Ind. (December 2022) – The “Mommy’s Little Piggy'' mashed potato eating contest will feature plates mounded with mashed potatoes and contestants of different age groups showing “how the piggies eat.” On Saturday, December 17, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will host the contest that pays tribute to Warner Bros.’ holiday favorite A Christmas Story. In a classic scene from the film, Mrs. Parker devises a plan to ensure an uncooperative Randy finishes his supper, and much to Mr. Parker’s dismay, she asks Randy to show her “how the piggies eat” and soon he is giggling and devouring his potatoes face first.
WGNtv.com
Isaiah Washington brings Bass Reeves to the big screen, shedding light on an overlooked chapter of US history
The film “Corsicana” is inspired by the life of Bass Reeves, the first Black US Deputy Marshall and the man many historians say influenced the character “The Lone Ranger.”. First time director Isaiah Washington stars in the film as Bass Reeves and hopes the project will inspire...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
Chancellor sorry after commencement joke seen as offensive to Asian Americans
Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon says he made a mistake when he made an off-the-cuff comment during Saturday morning’s commencement ceremony.
Radio Ink
‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio
WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
wgnradio.com
Bronzeville is serving up chicken and waffles
General manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles in Bronzeville, Brian Mills, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the restaurant and where chicken and waffles originated from. He also shares details about the variety of soul foods they serve and why it’s a great addition to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
‘Big shoes to fill’: Chicago mother carries on late son’s legacy of giving
Karla Cox picking up where Brandon left off.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
myfox28columbus.com
SZA to open first-ever arena tour in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SZA announced the dates and locations of her historic first arena tour on Tuesday. The American singer will open her S.O.S. North American Tour at the Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023. The exclusive 17-city tour kicks off in Columbus, making stops in Chicago, Toronto,...
Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday
ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
thereporteronline.net
Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint
When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Chicago Claims Its 22-Year “Transformation” Plan Revitalized 25,000 Homes. The Math Doesn't Add Up.
Despite the padded figures it gave to federal regulators, the Chicago Housing Authority is not finished fulfilling its obligations to build homes and redevelop communities where its high-rises once stood.
Edgebrook Elementary School Parents ‘Terrified’ After Swastikas Repeatedly Found In Boys’ Bathroom
EDGEBROOK — Parents of students at a Far Northwest Side public school are planning a peace march after antisemitic incidents were reported twice in less than a week. School officials at Edgebrook Elementary School, 6525 N. Hiawatha Ave., alerted parents about swastikas drawn in the boys’ bathroom Friday and again on Monday, according to letters sent to parents by the principal and assistant principal.
