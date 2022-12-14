ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crusader Newspaper

Out of his own mouth, Sharpton’s doc ‘Loudmouth’ is riveting profile

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s documentary called “Loudmouth” is in theaters now. The documentary premiered in Chicago during the 58th Chicago International Film Festival in October. I was able to watch the film then, and I noticed that Sharpton was on the Sherri Shepherd Show on December 8, and I listened in to gather more information straight from the “loudmouth” himself.
nwi.life

Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest

Contestants are challenged to eat mashed potatoes face first in this hysterical annual event. Hammond, Ind. (December 2022) – The “Mommy’s Little Piggy'' mashed potato eating contest will feature plates mounded with mashed potatoes and contestants of different age groups showing “how the piggies eat.” On Saturday, December 17, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will host the contest that pays tribute to Warner Bros.’ holiday favorite A Christmas Story. In a classic scene from the film, Mrs. Parker devises a plan to ensure an uncooperative Randy finishes his supper, and much to Mr. Parker’s dismay, she asks Randy to show her “how the piggies eat” and soon he is giggling and devouring his potatoes face first.
Radio Ink

‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio

WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
wgnradio.com

Bronzeville is serving up chicken and waffles

General manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles in Bronzeville, Brian Mills, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the restaurant and where chicken and waffles originated from. He also shares details about the variety of soul foods they serve and why it’s a great addition to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
myfox28columbus.com

SZA to open first-ever arena tour in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SZA announced the dates and locations of her historic first arena tour on Tuesday. The American singer will open her S.O.S. North American Tour at the Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023. The exclusive 17-city tour kicks off in Columbus, making stops in Chicago, Toronto,...
Block Club Chicago

Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday

ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
thereporteronline.net

Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint

When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
Block Club Chicago

Edgebrook Elementary School Parents ‘Terrified’ After Swastikas Repeatedly Found In Boys’ Bathroom

EDGEBROOK — Parents of students at a Far Northwest Side public school are planning a peace march after antisemitic incidents were reported twice in less than a week. School officials at Edgebrook Elementary School, 6525 N. Hiawatha Ave., alerted parents about swastikas drawn in the boys’ bathroom Friday and again on Monday, according to letters sent to parents by the principal and assistant principal.
