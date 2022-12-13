Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
New state ag commissioner Tyler Harper announces transition team
OCILLA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper announced his transition committee that will serve as senior leadership advising his transition into office in January. The committee comprises trusted advisors who will continue to help assist with crafting legislative goals, hiring staff, building out policy agendas and more for the Harper administration.
Regional transportation tax reaches 10-year anniversary
ATLANTA — Georgians in 12 regions across the state voted a decade ago to pay a penny sales tax for 10 years to fund a backlog of critical transportation projects. While most of the regions — including metro Atlanta — rejected the tax, voters in the regions surrounding Augusta, Columbus, and Dublin passed the measure. Six years later, voters in a fourth region in south Georgia anchored by Valdosta adopted the tax.
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
