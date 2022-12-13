ATLANTA — Georgians in 12 regions across the state voted a decade ago to pay a penny sales tax for 10 years to fund a backlog of critical transportation projects. While most of the regions — including metro Atlanta — rejected the tax, voters in the regions surrounding Augusta, Columbus, and Dublin passed the measure. Six years later, voters in a fourth region in south Georgia anchored by Valdosta adopted the tax.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO