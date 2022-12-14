ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The sun is back!

This morning is around 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. However, we are still running a few degrees above normal. Breeziness is here. It will be cool & breezy today, but at least it will be sunny. No rain is coming the rest of the week nor this weekend. But...
ARKANSAS STATE
KFOR

Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!

The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Tuesday, Rain Earlier Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms last through the early evening hours for Little Rock, with activity lessening after 7pm. Some rain lingers through 9pm and tapers off after that. The highest threat for severe weather remains over south Arkansas with storms out of the state by or before midnight. Temperatures will hover near 60°F through 10pm and upper 50s afterwards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Will Arkansas Ever See the Sun Again? Is it Affecting Your Mood?

Are you getting tired of the dark gloomy days Arkansas has been experiencing for several weeks now?. It seems like we may never see the sun again with severe weather predicted across most of the state today those gloomy days are beginning to get old. Sure, there may have been a couple of days in and there when the sun popped out for a little while but it didn't last long at all. In fact, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock the last time Arkansas saw a full day of sunshine was November 30, so that means for 14 consecutive days we have pretty much been living in the dark. It's bad enough that the days are shorter and it gets darker earlier but factor in the dark cloudy days and begins to get to you.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
ARKANSAS STATE

