Are you getting tired of the dark gloomy days Arkansas has been experiencing for several weeks now?. It seems like we may never see the sun again with severe weather predicted across most of the state today those gloomy days are beginning to get old. Sure, there may have been a couple of days in and there when the sun popped out for a little while but it didn't last long at all. In fact, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock the last time Arkansas saw a full day of sunshine was November 30, so that means for 14 consecutive days we have pretty much been living in the dark. It's bad enough that the days are shorter and it gets darker earlier but factor in the dark cloudy days and begins to get to you.

