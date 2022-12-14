Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy today, but at least no rain. But that is coming next week
It will be a breezy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Get that coat!. It will be rain and all precipitation-free for all of Arkansas over the weekend. But rain returns Monday with far West, NW, and Central North Arkansas with a chance of snow before it changes over to snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy again today; dry weather through the weekend
It’s a cold start to our Friday. It will be chilly and breezy today. Light rain is coming Monday, and NWA will likely get some light snow. 1-2″ of snow is likely in NWA. Some parts of North Central Arkansas may get a little light snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonably Cold Now; Big Cold Next Week
Progressively colder weather is on the way for the Mid South headed into the week before Christmas. High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the weekend with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. A cold front will bring areas of rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The sun is back!
This morning is around 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday morning. However, we are still running a few degrees above normal. Breeziness is here. It will be cool & breezy today, but at least it will be sunny. No rain is coming the rest of the week nor this weekend. But...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Tuesday, Rain Earlier Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms last through the early evening hours for Little Rock, with activity lessening after 7pm. Some rain lingers through 9pm and tapers off after that. The highest threat for severe weather remains over south Arkansas with storms out of the state by or before midnight. Temperatures will hover near 60°F through 10pm and upper 50s afterwards.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cloudy sky today; but no rain. Rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
We are starting our Monday with a cloudy sky and some fog and mist. Temperatures are in the 40s. With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: It’s about to get cold
So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe storms Tuesday
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
Will Arkansas Ever See the Sun Again? Is it Affecting Your Mood?
Are you getting tired of the dark gloomy days Arkansas has been experiencing for several weeks now?. It seems like we may never see the sun again with severe weather predicted across most of the state today those gloomy days are beginning to get old. Sure, there may have been a couple of days in and there when the sun popped out for a little while but it didn't last long at all. In fact, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock the last time Arkansas saw a full day of sunshine was November 30, so that means for 14 consecutive days we have pretty much been living in the dark. It's bad enough that the days are shorter and it gets darker earlier but factor in the dark cloudy days and begins to get to you.
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
KARK
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
Bear hunting returns to south Arkansas after 95 years
Bear season returned to South Arkansas on Saturday for the first time in almost a century.
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Comments / 0