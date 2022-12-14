Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday
FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
Pennsylvania natural gas price up 95%, new wells up 42%
(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are climbing, but overall production in Pennsylvania has lagged year-over-year. The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office says prices in the third quarter of 2022 jumped almost 95% compared to the same period last year. Nor will prices drop soon, either. The Pennsylvania average price was $6.89 per million BTU, compared to $3.54 in 2021. “The dramatic increase in prices was due...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close) Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's bid. TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle.
lbmjournal.com
ABC: Construction input prices down 1% in November, still up 40% since February 2020
WASHINGTON — Construction input prices declined 0.9% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.8% for the month. Construction input prices are up 11.9%...
U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
U.S. retail gasoline prices are following broader commodity prices lower, charting four straight weeks of declines.
agupdate.com
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
mhwmag.com
Yale empowers operations to set their own standard with highly configurable new lift trucks
Yale Materials Handling Corporation rolls out the first lift trucks in its new Series N lineup with the introduction of counterbalanced models available in the 4,000-to-7,000-pound capacity range. Built on a scalable platform, not only does the Yale® Series N offer strong productivity, operator ergonomics, and a low total cost of ownership, it allows material handling operations to option up based on their unique needs.
U.S. wholesale inventories revised lower in October
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased less than initially thought in October, suggesting that businesses were carefully managing their inventory amid slowing demand.
freightwaves.com
STB chairman slams Union Pacific over lack of information about embargoes
Chairman Marty Oberman has “serious concerns” about the lack of data that Union Pacific has provided to the Surface Transportation Board ahead of a two-day hearing on the railroad’s use of embargoes. UP (NYSE: UNP) executives will be in Washington next Tuesday and Wednesday to explain why...
gcaptain.com
Fitch: Container Shipping Outlook Deteriorates as Freight Rates Fall
The container shipping industry is likely to see significantly weaker profits next year as freight rates continue to normalize, says Fitch Ratings. Container freight rates have fallen sharply with supply chain pressure easing, which will lead to a weaker 2023 for liner operators compared to the past three years of the pandemic, the ratings agency said.
Wholesale Inflation in U.S. Further Slowed in November to 7.4 Percent
Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in...
Washington Examiner
Number of workers claiming unemployment benefits rises to highest since February
Continuing unemployment benefit claims have risen to the highest level since February, a sign that the Federal Reserve's historic tightening cycle is beginning to buffet the economy. Continuing claims rose by 62,000 to 1.7 million in the week ending Nov. 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The numbers show that...
NASDAQ
South African rand falls; power cuts extended into weekend
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Friday as power utility Eskom extended scheduled electricity cuts into the weekend and U.S. producer inflation data supported the dollar. At 1510 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3500 against the dollar, about 1% weaker than its Thursday close.
Gas prices in the U.S. are now lower than a year ago
The average cost of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped below the price a year ago, the first time that has occurred in 22 months. The average price for regular gas stood at $3.33 a gallon on December 8, compared with an average of $3.34 on the same date in 2021, AAA said Thursday. The last time gas dipped below its year-earlier price was on Feb. 4, 2021, when drivers were paying $2.44 a gallon, compared with $2.46 a gallon on the same date in 2020, AAA told CBS News. Fuel prices have plunged over the last several weeks amid slowing consumer...
mhwmag.com
Big Joe returns to the Canadian market
Big Joe Forklifts will re-enter the Canadian market effective Jan. 1, 2023. Big Joe Forklifts has announced its plan to return to the Canadian market for the first time since 2009 through the newly formed Big Joe Canada. The initial launch will ensure Big Joe equipment is readily available through a network of material handling dealerships across most Canadian provinces with whom Big Joe Canada has already partnered. This network will continue to grow to ensure that support for the Big Joe product line is second to none as it continues to expand into new market segments including lithium-powered sit-down forklifts and autonomous vehicles over the years to come.
AccuWeather
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
(CNN) -- Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at the...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX on track for first weekly loss in two months
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . STOXX ON TRACK FOR FIRST WEEKLY LOSS IN TWO MONTHS (0745 GMT) European equity markets are set to gain about 0.5% at the open, futures indicate,...
mhwmag.com
Port of Long Beach Cargo volume eases in November
Shifting shipment patterns, full warehouses factor into a decline in imports while exports increase to maintain its status as the nation’s leading export port. Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach softened in November amid reduced orders from retailers, full warehouses, vessel transfers between the San Pedro Bay ports and goods shifted toward seaports along the East and Gulf coasts.
