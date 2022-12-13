Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
abc17news.com
Some leave, others ready to fight ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is one week out from playing Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, and the team is preparing to have some different lineups in Tampa. With many players entering the transfer portal and others declaring for the NFL Draft, wide receiver Barrett Banister has...
Norm Stewart Classic Day 1 recap
By Nate Latsch COLUMBIA, Mo. – Day 1 of the 14th annual Norm Stewart Classic on Thursday at Mizzou Arena featured four entertaining boys basketball games, headlined by Link Academy's showdown against Southern California Academy. The Classic continues with seven games on Friday, including five ...
KOMU
Mizzou's top CB returns while QB coach departs
COLUMBIA- Mizzou football fans got good news and bad news on Wednesday afternoon as one Tiger announced his return while another left the program. Top corner back Kris Abrams-Draine announced he will return to the team for another season. The team shared the news with a hype video on Mizzou Football's official Twitter account.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
themissouritimes.com
Ellinger wins National Republican Lawyer of the year
Jefferson City lawyer Marc Ellinger was named Republican Lawyer of the year by the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). He was given the award at a ceremony last week in Washington D.C. The RNLA is a national organization made up of Republican Lawyers from across the nation and participates in...
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed
Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
939theeagle.com
Columbia receives more than half the rain it normally receives in December in one day
Tuesday’s thunderstorms storms dropped more than one-inch of rain in Columbia. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia Regional Airport (COU) received 1.05 inches of rain during Tuesday’s 24-hour period. December rainfall is rare in Columbia. Mr. Glass notes Columbia...
EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members
COLUMBIA, Missouri — An employee-led foundation affiliated with one of Missouri’s top startups is helping offer free mammogram sessions for up to 50 uninsured individuals in the Boone County area where rapidly-scaling EquipmentShare calls home. The holiday-timed give-back is a partnership between the EquipmentShare Foundation, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department and JCB, the world’s largest The post EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members appeared first on Startland News.
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
kjluradio.com
Crash on Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City causes afternoon traffic jam
Drivers on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City experience delays on their evening commute. The Jefferson City Police Department reported that a multi-vehicle injury accident backed up traffic on the bridge around 4:00 Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic was down to one lane due to the crash, but traffic in both directions was backed up.
KOMU
TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
