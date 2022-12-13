Read full article on original website
Detroit senior apartment complex evacuated after early morning blaze breaks out
Elderly residents at a Detroit senior apartment complex were forced to make evacuations on Thursday as fire crews worked to extinguish an early morning fire.
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
RCOC warning: 'Pay attention' to road projects after driver goes around barrels, gets caught in wet concrete — see the list here
Please pay attention: it’s a warning put out from the Road Commission for Oakland County after one driver got caught up in a sinking situation Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit firefighters respond to fire at senior apartment complex
Detroit firefighters spent early Thursday fighting a fire at a Detroit senior apartment complex. No significant injuries or damage were reported, and crews were able to contain the fire to the unit where it started.
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
Major backups reported on I-75 after bus collides with semi truck in Detroit [VIDEO]
A major crash involving a bus and a semi truck in Detroit is causing a traffic nightmare for drivers on I-75 Thursday morning. “It’s really incredible,” WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported from the scene where the two right lanes were blocked
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Dog Rescue suffers another break-in as director says police are no-shows
There was an early Wednesday morning attempted break-in at the Detroit Dog Rescue's Harper Avenue location on the city’s east side. It was deja vu for the DDR, with yet another disturbance according to Kristina Rinaldi, the executive director.
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
Faurecia employee shot dead by coworker at auto supplier plant in Highland Park: police
One Faurecia employee is in police custody after they allegedly shot and killed a coworker over a dispute that spilled out into the parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.
1 dead, multiple people injured, police investigating after Chesterfield Township crash
One person has died following a crash that injured multiple people at a 26 Mile Rd. intersection at Northern Macomb County. Police are still investigating.
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
Oakland Hills Country Club pitches $83 million plan to rebuild historic clubhouse
After a devastating fire tore through Oakland Hills Country Club last winter, leadership has put forth an $83 million proposal to rebuild the historic clubhouse.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
One injured in police impersonator shooting in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for information after one man was injured in a shooting by a police impersonator. Detroit Police Department said the man in his 50s was shot at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said the suspect and the victim were driving and had a verbal fight. The suspect then followed the victim, identified himself as a police officer, then shot the victim. The suspect was wearing a "POLICE" baseball cap, all black clothing, armed with a light-colored firearm and was driving a white sedan, possibly a 2015 or 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Police asked anyone who recognize the suspect, or have information on the shooting, to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
Trial set for woman who firefighters say never told them her baby was inside burning home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One of the most shocking stories of 2021, Detroit firefighters rescued puppies from a burning home and found a baby inside the house. Since then - the adoptive mother has been charged with child abuse. Firefighters say the mother never told them the baby was in the burning home - but she and another neighbor claim otherwise.
YAHOO!
Wayne County commissioners moving forward with major jail expansion, renovation
KEY ACTION: Agreed to advertise for a construction manager at risk for new construction and renovation of the Wayne County Detention Center. DISCUSSION: The company hired will work with plans and specifications from Strollo Architects. Commissioner Ron Amstutz noted it is the first time a construction manager will be used...
