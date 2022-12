BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a $761.5 million deal that’s set to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO