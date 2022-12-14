(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.

MADISON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO