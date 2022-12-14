ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maries County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two men injured in Callaway County crash

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt in a crash Thursday at the intersection U.S. 54 and Old U.S. 40 near Kingdom City. The crash occurred as Ace Harbour, 62, of Fulton, was having a medical emergency and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway The post Two men injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Crawford County man seriously injured after he crashes while fleeing from officers

A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas and Dent County deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through two counties. Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $750,000.
DENT COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge

Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Dies in Crash, Car Fire in Maries County

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash and car fire that caused the death of a 17-year-old in Maries County. Troopers say the crash occurred along Highway N Tuesday night near Highway 28, when investigators say the driver lost control and ran off the road. Shortly after the crash, reports...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

17-year-old from Dixon dies after single-car crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager from Dixon was killed after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 17-year-old was traveling westbound on Highway N around 10:30 p.m. when the SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The SUV […]
DIXON, MO
kfmo.com

Madison County Crash

(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home

A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
LEBANON, MO
KOMU

25 children participate in Moniteau County's fourth annual 'Shop with a Cop'

MONITEAU COUNTY — The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office hosted its fourth annual "Shop with a Cop" program on Thursday. Twenty-five children were selected through local school districts to participate. The event began at the Moniteau County Courthouse where the children gathered for pictures. They were then each assigned a patrol car where they operated the lights and sirens in a procession to Target in Jefferson City for their shopping.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen is found

Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police

UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Sheriff: Osage County women caught stealing catalytic converter from commuter lot

MONITEAU COUNTY - Two Chamois women have been charged with a felony after the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said a witness caught the women stealing a catalytic converter Wednesday. Lisa Owens, 39, and Hayli Breig, 19, were charged with stealing a catalytic converter. The sheriff's office said deputies were called...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUXVASSE, MO
Sullivan Independent News

MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case

Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
SULLIVAN, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged after reportedly threatening to burn down local shelter

COLUMBIA - A man faces felony charges after authorities say he threatened to burn down a local homeless shelter Tuesday. Brice Key, 21, was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage. According to court documents, Key was at the Room at the Inn,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home

ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
ASHLAND, MO
houstonherald.com

Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston

A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court. Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

