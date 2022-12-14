ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Nebraska State Fair names new executive director

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair Board has removed the interim tag and named Jaime Parr as the fair's new executive director. The board approved Parr’s appointment at its meeting Friday after naming her interim executive director in October. Parr, who had been serving as deputy executive director, took over from former director Bill Ogg.
NEBRASKA STATE
Holcomb touts record growth, wants even more

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to make sure to mention that Indiana saw more than $22 billion in new capital invested into Hoosiers businesses this year, he shared in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday. That was a new record, crushing the previous record set in 2021 when businesses...
INDIANA STATE
Ducey talks accomplishments, Arizona's future challenges as term nears end

(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey reflected on his eight years in office during a virtual farewell address on Thursday. Ducey thanked Arizonans and talked about how his administration's major goal was to achieve "opportunity for all." “The North Star of my administration has been 'Opportunity...
ARIZONA STATE
Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said. Lahm was...
NEBRASKA STATE
Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity

(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research...
GEORGIA STATE
Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement...
LOUISIANA STATE
Positive Indiana tax revenue forecast unlikely to unleash spending boom

Hoosier lawmakers expect to take a cautious approach in crafting Indiana's new two-year spending plan to ensure there's enough money available to meet the state's needs. The revenue forecast provided Thursday to the State Budget Committee shows Indiana poised to see $1.6 billion in tax-revenue growth over the next 30 months, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.
INDIANA STATE
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
ALLENTOWN, PA
COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue

It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Rep. Leon Howard promoted to House Ways & Means Committee

Representative Leon Howard, long-serving Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee for the SC General Assembly’s 125th Session (2023-2024). Representative Howard is proud to have worked on legislation involving...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

