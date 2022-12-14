Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Fair names new executive director
GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair Board has removed the interim tag and named Jaime Parr as the fair's new executive director. The board approved Parr’s appointment at its meeting Friday after naming her interim executive director in October. Parr, who had been serving as deputy executive director, took over from former director Bill Ogg.
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
Holcomb touts record growth, wants even more
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to make sure to mention that Indiana saw more than $22 billion in new capital invested into Hoosiers businesses this year, he shared in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday. That was a new record, crushing the previous record set in 2021 when businesses...
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session
In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining...
Ducey talks accomplishments, Arizona's future challenges as term nears end
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey reflected on his eight years in office during a virtual farewell address on Thursday. Ducey thanked Arizonans and talked about how his administration's major goal was to achieve "opportunity for all." “The North Star of my administration has been 'Opportunity...
Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said. Lahm was...
Flu, COVID, other viruses spread ahead of holidays, keeping pressure on La. hospitals
NEW ORLEANS - Public health officials are warning that despite some slight case declines, Louisiana remains in the thick of one of the nastiest respiratory illness seasons in recent years, with a swarm of influenza, COVID and other viruses afflicting the state ahead of holiday travel. Five of Louisiana’s nine...
Report: Georgia Job Tax Credit program generated minimal economic activity
(The Center Square) — Jobs created because of Georgia's Job Tax Credit program generated less economic activity than the cost of implementing the program, a new report found. According to "The Economic and Fiscal Impacts of Georgia's Job Tax Credit Program" report, prepared by Georgia State University's Fiscal Research...
State employee $2B pharmacy contract will proceed despite questions over gaps in coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. - The state will proceed with a $2 billion pharmacy contract for its employees despite angry complaints from lawmakers that patients will be unable to get prescriptions filled starting Jan. 1, one of Gov. John Bel Edwards' top lieutenants said Thursday. "We are currently proceeding with the...
Audit: Louisiana firefighters' pension system lost $247.4M last year
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Firefighters' Retirement System lost $247.4 million in fiscal year 2022, as the system added 91 retirees that increased benefit payouts by $6.2 million, according to a recent financial statement audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a financial statement audit for the Firefighters' Retirement...
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
‘Over-policed’ minority communities object to Illinois’ proposed gun ban penalties
(The Center Square) – Opposition to a proposed ban on semi-automatic guns and certain magazines in Illinois is coming from all sides, including minority communities opposed to penalty enhancements. House Bill 5855, introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would prohibit the future sale of around 100 semi-automatic guns...
Positive Indiana tax revenue forecast unlikely to unleash spending boom
Hoosier lawmakers expect to take a cautious approach in crafting Indiana's new two-year spending plan to ensure there's enough money available to meet the state's needs. The revenue forecast provided Thursday to the State Budget Committee shows Indiana poised to see $1.6 billion in tax-revenue growth over the next 30 months, primarily from sales and personal income taxes.
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
Gov. Wolf on COVID policies: ‘I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die’
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
Ethics Board tells AG Landry paying car note with campaign cash was wrong, but takes no action
BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws. But the board decided not to...
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
Rep. Leon Howard promoted to House Ways & Means Committee
Representative Leon Howard, long-serving Chairman of the South Carolina House of Representatives House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee (3M Committee), has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee for the SC General Assembly’s 125th Session (2023-2024). Representative Howard is proud to have worked on legislation involving...
