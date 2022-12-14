Read full article on original website
Texas Is The Latest State To Ban TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott said the app poses a "threat" to "critical U.S. information and infrastructure."
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: South Carolina governor issues directive for removal of TikTok on state devices
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) issued a directive Monday asking that the social media app TikTok be "permanently removed" from devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. "Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Judge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property
Nov 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked New York from restricting the carrying of guns on private property under a Democratic-backed law adopted following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down the state's strict gun permitting regime.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
TikTok, other 'threats' banned from Maryland government workers' devices
(The Center Square) – Use of TikTok and other social media platforms on state-issued devices by Maryland government employees is being banned in a directive from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The Republican's order prohibits using certain Chinese and Russian-influence products and platforms which present a cybersecurity risk to the state. The directive targets TikTok; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp.; Tencent Holdings, and includes Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat. The directive...
Sen. Murphy proposes not funding police departments that don't enforce gun safety laws, such as the red flag laws
Murphy, a staunch gun control advocate, questioned continuing to "fund law enforcement in states where they are refusing to implement these gun laws."
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis
Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
TikTok Security Concerns Explained as Republican-Led States Look to Ban It
Numerous red states are looking to ban TikTok from government devices after revelations that Chinese employees were able to access user data.
Washington Examiner
Governors ban TikTok over security concerns
Critics of TikTok, the popular short-form video service, have long feared that Chinese parent company ByteDance is sharing user information with the government there and allowing it to manipulate content. Since late November, the Republican governors of Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas have banned TikTok from...
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
Washington Examiner
Oregon Supreme Court keeps block on new gun restriction law
Oregon 's stringent new voter-approved gun law remains on hold after the state Supreme Court declined to grant an emergency motion request by the state to overturn a lower court's ruling. Oregon's high court Chief Justice Martha Walters issued a ruling Wednesday that denied the request of Democratic Oregon Attorney...
Maryland bans state agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products after NBC News report
The state of Maryland on Tuesday banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by state agencies, citing reporting by NBC News about hackers linked to the Chinese government stealing millions in Covid benefits from state governments in the U.S. In announcing the emergency directive, the state...
