Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case

The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

TikTok, other 'threats' banned from Maryland government workers' devices

(The Center Square) – Use of TikTok and other social media platforms on state-issued devices by Maryland government employees is being banned in a directive from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. The Republican's order prohibits using certain Chinese and Russian-influence products and platforms which present a cybersecurity risk to the state. The directive targets TikTok; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp.; Tencent Holdings, and includes Tencent QQ, QQ Wallet, and WeChat. The directive...
MARYLAND STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis

Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Governors ban TikTok over security concerns

Critics of TikTok, the popular short-form video service, have long feared that Chinese parent company ByteDance is sharing user information with the government there and allowing it to manipulate content. Since late November, the Republican governors of Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas have banned TikTok from...
TEXAS STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit

An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oregon Supreme Court keeps block on new gun restriction law

Oregon 's stringent new voter-approved gun law remains on hold after the state Supreme Court declined to grant an emergency motion request by the state to overturn a lower court's ruling. Oregon's high court Chief Justice Martha Walters issued a ruling Wednesday that denied the request of Democratic Oregon Attorney...
OREGON STATE

