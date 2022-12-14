ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Are deep wells a solution to PFAS-contaminated water? Some northeast Wisconsin residents hope so.

Andrea Maxwell doesn't have PFAS in her drinking water, but her neighbors do. Her family's well in the town of Peshtigo is near a fire training facility in Marinette, where chemicals formerly used in firefighting foam have seeped into groundwater over time. Tyco Fire Products, which owns the facility, has tested around 170 wells in the area for PFAS, also called "forever chemicals."
PESHTIGO, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Wisconsin regulators approve utility rate hikes as customers face increasing costs from inflation

Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on December 1, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative

MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Audit finds Evers’ spending binge fails transparency test

MADISON — A new state audit finds what lawmakers and fiscal watchdogs have known for a long time: Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has failed to be transparent with the billions of dollars in federal COVID cash it has handed out. The Legislative Audit Bureau’s latest review also finds...
WISCONSIN STATE
1065thebuzz.com

State Audit Raises Questions About Coronavirus Spending

(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Barge traffic declines on the Upper Mississippi River amid low water levels down south

Barge traffic on the Upper Mississippi River dropped below the 10-year average this year as parts of the river have seen record-low levels due to drought. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recorded 9,790 barges through its southernmost lock in the Corps’ St. Paul District that extends from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. The number of barges moving on the river bordering Minnesota and Wisconsin is down around 20 percent from the 10-year average. Barges shipped around 11.7 million tons of commodities — down from roughly 13 million tons last year.
GUTTENBERG, IA
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association warns of fatal risks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is around the corner, and with the use of open candles, plenty of cooking activity in kitchens and wood burning fireplaces lit up in many homes, the risks of potentially deadly fires is increasing dramatically,. The Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association (WSFIA) urges residents to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan

The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Deaths on public roadway eyed in new WI farm-related fatalities report

The Wisconsin Farm Related Fatalities Reports for 2019 and 2020 show farm fatality numbers remain high, and incidents on public roadways continue to be deadly. The reports compile statistics about agriculture-related deaths in the state. In 2019, roadway deaths accounted for 15 percent of the farm related fatalities (six out of 40) while in 2020 they accounted for 18 percent of fatalities (five out of 28).
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR’s deer donation program

Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
WISCONSIN STATE

