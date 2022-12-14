Barge traffic on the Upper Mississippi River dropped below the 10-year average this year as parts of the river have seen record-low levels due to drought. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recorded 9,790 barges through its southernmost lock in the Corps’ St. Paul District that extends from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. The number of barges moving on the river bordering Minnesota and Wisconsin is down around 20 percent from the 10-year average. Barges shipped around 11.7 million tons of commodities — down from roughly 13 million tons last year.

GUTTENBERG, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO