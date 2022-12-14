Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Good News Network
Clever Dog Collects Hundreds of Plastic Bottles During Walks – to Recycle Litter and Clean His Town
A clever recycling dog is helping clear the streets of litter by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks. Scruff, a 13-year-old border collie, has been dubbed “the eco dog” by local residents who love watching him do his part for the environment. Owners David Grant...
How to Care for Spider Plants
Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
HGTV
The Best Self-Watering Planters for Your Home, Deck or Patio
Watering your indoor and outdoor plants can be a chore when the weather is hot and dry. So is finding a neighbor to take care of them when you’re out of town for work or vacation. Self-watering planters can save your greenery — not just your plants, but also your hard-earned money wasted when water from a sprinkler or hose runs off or evaporates before it can soak in.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sprightly min pin Teddy needs a home for the holidays
This handsome guy’s name is Teddy. He’s an active 9-year-old miniature pincher who is available for adoption at the Pets Fur People in Tyler. Teddy loves to go for rides in the car and is leash trained. Mr. Teddy weighs 10 pounds and is fully vetted. Best of all, Teddy is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Teddy call 903-597-2471 or check Pets Fur People’s website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
birdsandblooms.com
Grow a Berry Heavy Gold Winterberry Bush for Beauty and the Birds
If you’re looking for a bird-friendly plant that’ll also provide some eye-catching interest in fall and winter, look no further than a Berry Heavy Gold winterberry bush. Beyond its wildlife appeal, it also shines in holiday decor. Here’s why you should plant one in your yard. Check...
The Lost Art of Sitting Still in a Deer Stand
WE CALLED IT the Cove—and oh man, it was a gorgeous place to hunt. Run a climber up a tree and I could see along the bank of the creek for 75 yards, with deep views into the hardwoods. A low, flood-prone opening was ringed with greenbrier and blackberry, like a timbered lagoon, and trellised with deer trails. This deep in the woods, this far from the road, the whitetails didn’t seem to mind crossing the opening. There didn’t seem to be anywhere danger could hide.
savvygardening.com
Choosing winter interest plants for unique features, like stems, berries, and seed heads
As flowers go to seed and all the vibrant shades of green fade to browns and greys in the late fall and winter garden, it’s nice to have winter interest plants to add a little visual oomph to the landscape. Now that doesn’t necessarily have to mean something that blooms, though witch hazel is a lovely exception. I’m talking more along the lines of faded plants, blooms, sedges, and seed heads that provide structure and shape, colorful stems or bark, or evergreen choices that add a dash of color in between snowfalls.
Gardening 101: The gift of trees
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
gardenrant.com
Who’s Ready for Lego Houseplants?
The answer: ME! I’ve murdered enough houseplants in my decades of trying to keep them alive to be curiously open to the idea of fake plants for indoors. So the article “Stop Murdering Houseplants. Try Lego Flowers Instead” in the New York Times’ Wirecutter section hooked me instantly, with its promise of “plants” that will never need watering or be damaged by bad indoor light and air or by either of my two cats, one of whom looks freakishly like the one in this photo. From the article:
birdsandblooms.com
Grow Pretty Purple Fountain Grass for Birds
Ornamental grasses are always an excellent selection for winter and fall interest. And if they offer benefits for your favorite feathered friends, even better! Purple fountain grass is one such plant—with its lovely coloring it’s a great choice for your garden, and birds love it, too. Here’s why this grass is an ideal addition to your backyard.
Comments / 0