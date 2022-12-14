Read full article on original website
Nimbus CEO Jeb Keiper on negotiating a $4B deal and building an unorthodox biotech startup
Nimbus Therapeutics, the biotechnology company that just signed one of the most lucrative deals for an unapproved drug in industry history, started out as an experiment in financial engineering. In 2009, at the height of a global recession, public investors backed away from biotech, eliminating a key source of funding....
A San Diego startup sees covalent biologics as the next frontier in cancer drugs
Enlaza Therapeutics, a cancer drug startup, emerged from stealth Thursday with $61 million in funding and licensed technology from the University of California, San Francisco and The Scripps Research Institute. The La Jolla, Calif.-based company has the backing of several heavyweight investors including Avalon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Frazier Life...
Third Harmonic halts study of lead drug over safety risk
Third Harmonic Bio, a newly public biotechnology startup, on Thursday said it will halt development of its most advanced drug after observing signs of liver toxicity in two participants in an early clinical trial, a blow to its research plans. The toxicity, which involved high levels of two enzymes that...
"Study May Proceed" for Major Depressive Disorder Drug
Vistagen is a clinical-stage pharma company developing drugs for central nervous system disorders (CNS disorders) such as anxiety and depression. They recently received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning their new drug, PH10. This letter from the FDA allows Vistagen to start clinical trials on PH10, an intranasal drug to treat Major Depressive Disorder.1.
Pfizer seeks permission for a new shot for kids under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech announced this week that they applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for an omicron bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5.
Pfizer rejects Moderna claim it copied Covid vaccine, accuses rival of rewriting history
Pfizer asked a federal court in Boston on Monday to dismiss Moderna's lawsuit seeking monetary damages for alleged patent violations related to the Covid vaccine. Moderna, in a complaint filed in August, accused Pfizer of copying two key pieces of technology that make the messenger RNA Covid vaccines possible. Pfizer...
Cytokinetics heart drug voted down by FDA panel
An expert committee that advises the Food and Drug Administration on cardiovascular medicines on Wednesday voted against an experimental and closely watched treatment for heart failure, dealing a blow to its developer, Cytokinetics. The drug, called omecamtiv mecarbil, is meant to treat a certain kind of heart failure that involves...
WIB22: She reshaped migraine science and led key trials for new drugs, but Sheena Aurora isn’t done
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. For decades — even centuries — migraines were considered a disorder suffered by hysterical women. Even when the father of modern-day migraine research pioneered a...
FDA greenlights bivalent vaccines for children as young as 6 months old
The move to authorize the shots comes as Covid-19 infections in the U.S. tick up amid the most intense flu season in years.
EU watchdog warns on waning effectiveness of antibody COVID drugs
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's health regulator on Friday raised concerns over the decreasing effectiveness of COVID-19 antibody therapies to treat patients as emerging virus variants are challenging treatment approaches.
