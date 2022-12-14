ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
biopharmadive.com

Nimbus CEO Jeb Keiper on negotiating a $4B deal and building an unorthodox biotech startup

Nimbus Therapeutics, the biotechnology company that just signed one of the most lucrative deals for an unapproved drug in industry history, started out as an experiment in financial engineering. In 2009, at the height of a global recession, public investors backed away from biotech, eliminating a key source of funding....
biopharmadive.com

A San Diego startup sees covalent biologics as the next frontier in cancer drugs

Enlaza Therapeutics, a cancer drug startup, emerged from stealth Thursday with $61 million in funding and licensed technology from the University of California, San Francisco and The Scripps Research Institute. The La Jolla, Calif.-based company has the backing of several heavyweight investors including Avalon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Frazier Life...
biopharmadive.com

Third Harmonic halts study of lead drug over safety risk

Third Harmonic Bio, a newly public biotechnology startup, on Thursday said it will halt development of its most advanced drug after observing signs of liver toxicity in two participants in an early clinical trial, a blow to its research plans. The toxicity, which involved high levels of two enzymes that...
labroots.com

"Study May Proceed" for Major Depressive Disorder Drug

Vistagen is a clinical-stage pharma company developing drugs for central nervous system disorders (CNS disorders) such as anxiety and depression. They recently received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning their new drug, PH10. This letter from the FDA allows Vistagen to start clinical trials on PH10, an intranasal drug to treat Major Depressive Disorder.1.
biopharmadive.com

Cytokinetics heart drug voted down by FDA panel

An expert committee that advises the Food and Drug Administration on cardiovascular medicines on Wednesday voted against an experimental and closely watched treatment for heart failure, dealing a blow to its developer, Cytokinetics. The drug, called omecamtiv mecarbil, is meant to treat a certain kind of heart failure that involves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy