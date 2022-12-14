ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police

A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One dead after Capitol Heights shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike around 9:10 p.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating hours later. There was no […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA

Death investigation underway in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the body was located near Upshur and 16th St, in Northwest D.C. Officials confirmed the man's body was found around 5 p.m. Very few...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment

SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting after a 35-year-old man showed up with multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital. According to police, this morning, patrol officers from the Southern District responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 35-year-old male was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the leg once officers arrived at the scene. At this time, the location of the shooting is unknown. Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

121K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy