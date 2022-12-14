Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
NBC Washington
Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police
A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead after Capitol Heights shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights on Wednesday evening. Police responded to the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike around 9:10 p.m. They found the victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were still investigating hours later. There was no […]
WUSA
Death investigation underway in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the body was located near Upshur and 16th St, in Northwest D.C. Officials confirmed the man's body was found around 5 p.m. Very few...
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
Man taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed in Northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The call came in around 8:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mass Avenue NW. Police found a man suffering from a stab wound, and he was...
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
MURDER: DC Shooting Suspect Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man faces life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man by gunning him down from behind before breaking into an apartment and trying to hide from police, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. Abraham Douglas, 21, was found guilty by...
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning.The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according t…
NBC Washington
Person Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Southeast DC
A person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said. A car pulling out of a tire store was struck by a car driving in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE. The driver of one of the vehicles, a dark...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland man charged with murder after road rage incident at DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a man for a deadly road rage incident that took place outside a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md. faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said he shot and killed Brooklyn Michael […]
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment
SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Theft One Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Theft One offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspect approached an armored car...
Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting after a 35-year-old man showed up with multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital. According to police, this morning, patrol officers from the Southern District responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 35-year-old male was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the leg once officers arrived at the scene. At this time, the location of the shooting is unknown. Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
121K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3