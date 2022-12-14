ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

tinyhousetalk.com

Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri

This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
SHELL KNOB, MO
KYTV

Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
BOLIVAR, MO
cassville-democrat.com

A sea of yellow on the way

The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Christmas at the Branson Landing

Looking to get in the holiday spirit? How about taking a trip to the Branson Landing?! They’ve got something for the entire family and amazing places to eat!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Fresh Baked Kringles from Price Cutter

Ready to start a new holiday tradition? How about these amazing, fresh baked Kringles! The Kringle is made out of Danish dough, a buttery dough with lots of layers, making it light and flaky. They have been around since the late 1800’s by immigrant Danish bakers. They have lots...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash

A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri State University selects next head football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach. The school will introduce Beard at a news conference on Monday. He replaces Bobby Petrino, who announced he is leaving the program to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV. “I...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, December 14 AM Weather – Cold air arrives today

For most of December, we’ve been blessed with fairly warm temperatures. We’ve dodged any major cold snap. I can say confidently, the cold snap has found us. Wednesday will be seasonal temperatures, topping out in the upper-40s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early on, thanks to shortwave energy (small storm system) moving through later this morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor issues follow up on city of Cross Timbers after finding over $44,000 misappropriated by city clerk

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her follow-up report on the city of Cross Timbers, a town of fewer than 120 in Hickory County. A citizen-initiated audit released in March gave a rating of “poor”; the audit found tens of thousands of dollars misappropriated by a former city clerk and a city in poor financial condition.
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Leading cause of death among firefighters might come as a surprise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters face risks every time they respond to a call, including possible long-term dangers to their health. But the current leading cause of death among firefighters may come as a surprise. According to the International Association of Firefighters, heart disease was the former leading cause of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Arning Companies expands leadership team

Arning Companies started in 1983, with a handful of employees, as an awning and canopy company. Through the decades, hard work and dedication has brought the company to a new era of manufacturing. Not just a canopy company, Arning has grown to be a leader and a game-changer in the Petroleum and Quick Serve Restaurant industries.
CLARKSVILLE, AR

