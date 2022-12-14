Read full article on original website
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
tinyhousetalk.com
Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri
This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home. We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners. Shelter...
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
cassville-democrat.com
A sea of yellow on the way
The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
KYTV
Springfield Lost and Found Grief Center weighs in on coping with the suicide of a loved one
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people wonder, “how could someone so happy on the outside be hurting so much inside?” following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. But it’s not just celebrities. Diane Heitman has been visiting the Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Ozarks First.com
Christmas at the Branson Landing
Looking to get in the holiday spirit? How about taking a trip to the Branson Landing?! They’ve got something for the entire family and amazing places to eat!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
Ozarks First.com
Fresh Baked Kringles from Price Cutter
Ready to start a new holiday tradition? How about these amazing, fresh baked Kringles! The Kringle is made out of Danish dough, a buttery dough with lots of layers, making it light and flaky. They have been around since the late 1800’s by immigrant Danish bakers. They have lots...
KYTV
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first of what will be five new Whataburger franchises in the Springfield area opened on Monday at 11 a.m. in Republic. And if you wanted to be first in line to get a burger?. “We got here at 11:30 last night so we’ve been here...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
KYTV
Missouri State University selects next head football coach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach. The school will introduce Beard at a news conference on Monday. He replaces Bobby Petrino, who announced he is leaving the program to become the offensive coordinator at UNLV. “I...
KYTV
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The developer of a proposed project in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield has asked the city to postpone his application. BK&M, LLC had requested to rezone around three acres of the property at the intersection of National and Sunshine Street. The proposed development faced criticism from the neighborhood.
Ozarks First.com
Wednesday, December 14 AM Weather – Cold air arrives today
For most of December, we’ve been blessed with fairly warm temperatures. We’ve dodged any major cold snap. I can say confidently, the cold snap has found us. Wednesday will be seasonal temperatures, topping out in the upper-40s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early on, thanks to shortwave energy (small storm system) moving through later this morning.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools leaders approve school calendar for 2023-2024 school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders decided the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. District leaders approved a calendar that gives students a more extended Thanksgiving break than Christmas. The district asked parents and faculty for input on the issue in November. Highlights Include:. School starts on Tuesday,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues follow up on city of Cross Timbers after finding over $44,000 misappropriated by city clerk
State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her follow-up report on the city of Cross Timbers, a town of fewer than 120 in Hickory County. A citizen-initiated audit released in March gave a rating of “poor”; the audit found tens of thousands of dollars misappropriated by a former city clerk and a city in poor financial condition.
KYTV
Leading cause of death among firefighters might come as a surprise
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters face risks every time they respond to a call, including possible long-term dangers to their health. But the current leading cause of death among firefighters may come as a surprise. According to the International Association of Firefighters, heart disease was the former leading cause of...
cassville-democrat.com
Arning Companies expands leadership team
Arning Companies started in 1983, with a handful of employees, as an awning and canopy company. Through the decades, hard work and dedication has brought the company to a new era of manufacturing. Not just a canopy company, Arning has grown to be a leader and a game-changer in the Petroleum and Quick Serve Restaurant industries.
