If you are a homeowner in Peoria Illinois, you likely already know just how amazing the past few years have been for our real estate market. Enjoying unprecedented increases in equity, homeowners today enjoy a unique advantage that can be leveraged toward their next major goals. While it's easy to read headlines about rising interest rates and a slowing housing market and feel daunted, with the right understanding of your position as a Peoria homeowner you will see just how strong your position actually is.

PEORIA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO