videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Rader Family Farms will open its Pumpkin Blossom Barn, a combination retail space and café, to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Central Illinois Proud
Tickets on sale now for STOMP at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Theatre Guild is partnering with the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series to present the hit show STOMP at the Peoria Civic Center in January. The “international percussion sensation” will perform on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m. STOMP began as...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Midwest Slice Of Life: The Debut Of Fast Food Friday!
Every Friday I’m going to go and sample fast food and then review it on the YouTube channel. This week I went to the McDonald’s on University here in Peoria to see what the difference is between a Double Cheeseburger and a McDouble sandwich. I also got an order of fries and they were out of vanilla milkshakes.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Dac’s Smokehouse In Campustown
I just noticed while perusing the online menu at Dac’s Smokehouse in Campustown, that they’re featuring a line of chicken called, “Corporate Chicken,” with a sub-heading that reads: “This Chicken Means Business.”. The chicken comes in three styles, Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Fried...
macaronikid.com
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Central Illinois Proud
Natural Playground almost ready for playing
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been significant construction progress for the natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary school in Normal. The project covers 16-acres of land. “Natural playgrounds are basically this important place for kids to connect to nature,” said designer Adam Bienenstock. A life-sized chess game,...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Blizzard
This adorable girl is waiting for her forever family to take her home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Blizzard, a 2 year old Siberian Husky mix from Pekin, Illinois. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, and knows some basic commands. Blizzard could do well with other dogs (but a prior meeting is a must), does well around cats, but hasn’t been yet tested with kids.
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District board decides the fate of the Donovan Park pavilion proposal tonight
The Peoria Park District's board of trustees decides tonight on the fate of the controversial Donovan Park performing arts pavilion concept. The not-for-profit group Pavilion in the Park wants to build an indoor-outdoor arts venue seating about 2,000 on an acre of land in the southeastern corner of Donovan Park. The total project area encompasses 18 acres.
1470 WMBD
Car hits West Bluff house
PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
Central Illinois Proud
Great Plains Media collecting items for area seniors
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Plains Media, the operator of three local radio stations is reminding listeners this Christmas season that it’s better to give than to recieve. Great Plains Media operates 107.7 The Bull, Cities 92.9, and Magic 99.5. For its fourth year, the radio stations are...
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?
If you are a homeowner in Peoria Illinois, you likely already know just how amazing the past few years have been for our real estate market. Enjoying unprecedented increases in equity, homeowners today enjoy a unique advantage that can be leveraged toward their next major goals. While it's easy to read headlines about rising interest rates and a slowing housing market and feel daunted, with the right understanding of your position as a Peoria homeowner you will see just how strong your position actually is.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria carpenter accused of swindling over $100,000 from customers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The owner of a cabinetry business has been arrested for defrauding multiple customers on Thursday. According to a Peoria Police Dept. press release, 35-year-old Thomas Murray was arrested for 16 counts of deceptive practice (each being a felony count). In the summer of 2022, Peoria Police...
