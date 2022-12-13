DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves

Read full article on original website
Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh facing new tax evasion charges
Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who has been accused of killing his wife and son and being involved in financial crimes and fraud schemes, is now facing a new set of tax evasion charges. Murdaugh was indicted by the South Carolina State Grand Jury on nine counts of...
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
