KKTV
Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims told 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They said they believe they know where he his.
Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
CSPD: Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel which led to the arrest of a suspect with additional warrants. According to CSPD, at around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle at a local hotel near 4300 Sinton Road, which […]
Police need help to identify ‘persons of interest’ in Pueblo unsolved homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released several images of "persons of interest" in an unsolved murder investigation in Pueblo. On Dec. 2, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of E. 6th St. at 2:02 a.m. At the scene, police found a man dead and a woman The post Police need help to identify ‘persons of interest’ in Pueblo unsolved homicide appeared first on KRDO.
Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas. Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below: The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at The post Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Wanted man arrested following short standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with 13 arrest warrants was taken into custody after a short standoff with police late Wednesday night. Officers were tipped off just before 11 p.m. that the wanted man was at a business off Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail. While on their way, they were alerted he was on the move.
KRDO
Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo. According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of […]
Police expert weighs in on Colorado Springs traffic-stop beating
The Colorado Springs community is demanding answers after a violent arrest that left a U.S. Army veteran beaten and bloody.
Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying items that might be connected to skeletal remains found in rural Pueblo County. The sheriff's office said these items were recently found near human remains in a remote area in Rye. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is involved The post Investigators need help identifying items found near skeletal remains in Rye appeared first on KRDO.
Help PCSO find owner of items found near human remains
(RYE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying anyone who recognizes several items found near human remains in a remote area near Rye. PCSO posted about the remains on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, and asked if anyone in the community recognized the items in accompanying […]
Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo’s southside
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of starting two fires on Pueblo's southside over the weekend. Saturday, Dec. 10, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to investigate a structure fire. Police eventually determined a male was seen starting the fire and then leaving the area before first responders arrived. The post Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo’s southside appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Video shows man beaten by police during traffic stop
An Army veteran was pulled over by officers but ended up beaten, bloodied and in handcuffs.
KKTV
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survived. The violent incident happened on Nov. 26 in the Stratmoor Valley area at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South.
nbc11news.com
KRDO
Investigation underway in deadly crash involving a pedestrian and an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian. According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call of a crash at 6:50 a.m. in Southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday. CSP said the crash, at 2739 E. Las Vegas St., involved a deputy vehicle and a pedestrian.
