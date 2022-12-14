ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abbott calls for investigation into groups assisting with illegal entry into US

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations are playing in helping foreign nationals illegally enter Texas from Mexico. Abbott sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting that his office “initiate an investigation into the role...
TEXAS STATE
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

