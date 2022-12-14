Read full article on original website
Abbott calls for investigation into groups assisting with illegal entry into US
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations are playing in helping foreign nationals illegally enter Texas from Mexico. Abbott sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting that his office “initiate an investigation into the role...
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
Kansas Board of Regents members Carl Ice and Jon Rolph listen during presentation of a report outlining the $1.2 billion cost of addressing maintenance shortcomings of 498 core academic and research buildings in the state university system. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down.
