Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Seattle
RALEIGH, NC. - After missing the team's two most recent games due to a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast is set to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday. The trusty winger operated alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook at the team's morning skate after Stepan Noesen had played in that role Tuesdsay in Detroit. Noesen is now expected to work with Jack Drury and Derek Stepan once again up front.
NHL
Sabres acquire Cecconi from Stars
The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Oskari Laaksonen, the team announced Thursday. Cecconi, 25, is a native of Youngstown, New York and played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres prior to spending parts of two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and a four-year career at the University of Michigan. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stars in 2015.
Subliners, Surge, Ultra, FaZe going strong at CDL Major 1
The New York Subliners, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe won first-round matches in the playoff stage of the
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
Flower and Gus
Through the years, the Minnesota Wild has succeeded upon solid duos between the pipes. This year's goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson is no different. At 37 and 24 respectively, the one-two punch in the crease comes in the form of veteran experience and inexperience. While experience is...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
#AskKrenner: On Sergachev, Cirelli, Perbix and more
Favorite moment in your career working for the bolts? #AskKrenner. There have already been so many incredible moments since I joined this organization, so it's hard to pick just one. Getting the call from my boss and finding out I got the job, last year's playoff run, players hitting major milestones, all the amazing community initiatives. It's just an awesome place to work.
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin Brindley likes to think of himself as the best chess player on the ice. "Being...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Ducks
The Oilers will clash with the Ducks in a matinee meeting at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon. The Edmonton Oilers will clash with the Anaheim Ducks in a matinee meeting at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
Super 16: Maple Leafs surge up power rankings behind Marner point streak
Toronto, with points in 15 straight games (12-0-3), made the jump to No. 2 this week, leaping the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights, who each dropped one spot. But the Maple Leafs and Marner, who has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in a team-record 23-game point streak, will face a challenge against the New York Rangers, who got back into the Super 16 this week at No. 12, at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Washington on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Game 31: Dallas Stars (17-8-5, 39 points) vs. Washington Capitals (15-12-4, 34 points)
NHL
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
Comments / 0