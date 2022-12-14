Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The note that Stephen 'Twitch' Boss left led investigators to rule death a suicide
Beloved 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' sidekick Stephen 'Twitch' Boss left a note before he died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Extended Family Left Devastated by His Loss
Many fans are understandably shaken by the news that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who worked as the DJ on Ellen and was widely known in the dance world, has died. The news of his death also left many people wanting to know more about Stephen's life, including what things were like for him growing up, and who his parents and siblings are. Keep reading for all the details.
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!
The legendary country singer announced the birth of his first grandchild on Twitter Thursday, while also celebrating another sweet occasion: his wedding anniversary. Jackson and his wife Denise's 29-year-old daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the singer. "Denise and...
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Angry at Contestants for Not Knowing Gene Kelly as a Dance Icon
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe contestants missed an easy trivia question about famous movie star and dancer Gene Kelly.
BET
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson And Amber Riley Sing ‘Dreamgirls’ Duet
Amber Riley joined Jennifer Hudson for a powerful rendition of the Dreamgirls song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (Dec. 5). Riley’s knockout duet comes right on the heels of her winning The Masked Singer. The Glee...
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
The Rascals' Dino Danelli Dead at 78, Bandmate Calls Him the 'Greatest Drummer I've Ever Seen'
Danelli was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 with the group, known for hit songs including "Good Lovin'," "Groovin'" and "People Got to Be Free" Dino Danelli, founding drummer of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Rascals, has died at the age of 78. The musician's death was announced by bandmate and guitarist Gene Cornish, who called Danelli the "greatest drummer I've ever seen" in a touching Facebook tribute. The group's archival Facebook page later confirmed the news. "It is with...
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
AOL Corp
Betty White's beloved Brentwood, Calif. home torn down ahead of one-year anniversary of her death
Betty White's longtime Brentwood, Calif. home has officially been demolished. On Sunday, the late actress' assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, who runs White's Instagram account, posted a photo announcing her home of more than 50 years has been torn down. "This is such a busy time of year and coming up on...
tvinsider.com
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
Martin Short and Steve Martin Give Double Duty a New Meaning in ‘SNL’ Promo
Double duty takes on a new meaning for this week’s Saturday Night Live as Martin Short and Steve Martin prepare to share the Dec. 10 hosting slot. The acting duo is used to sharing the spotlight alongside Selena Gomez on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but their return to their old 30 Rockefeller Plaza stomping grounds has brought out the diva in them – or, at least, in Martin. In the first promo clip for their co-hosting gig, Short groans in discomfort from within a suitcase Martin has him stuffed inside for some unknown reason. Running the luggage carrier...
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Dino Danelli, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer And Founding Drummer Of The Rascals, Dies At 78
“He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen," wrote Rascals guitarist Gene Cornish. "I am devastated at this moment...I love you brother.”
35 Years Ago: Kirstie Alley Enters ‘Cheers’ as Sam’s New Foil
The departure of a main character needn’t be the death knell for a TV series. Still, the odds against a good show finding its groove again after losing an important member of the cast aren’t great, especially when the character in question is not only part of the central relationship driving the action, but has been in the mix since the very first episode.
Goldbergs Sneak Peek: Adam, Carmen Hit a Relationship Milestone
It won't be a blue Christmas for Adam Goldberg. In E! News' exclusive clip of The Goldbergs' Dec. 7 episode, the aspiring filmmaker (Sean Giambrone) gets cozy with crush Carmen (Isabella Gomez),...
