Read full article on original website
Related
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Aquarium Heaters (December 2022 Reviews)
An aquarium heater is an important part of virtually any aquarium setup. It’s essential for keeping aquarium water at the optimal temperature to keep your fish happy, healthy, and comfortable. Without an aquarium heater to keep the water at the right temperature, a fish can easily become ill or...
Why Are People Putting Wax Paper On Top Of Their Fridge?
Grease can quickly build up on top of your fridge, but it's a hard place to clean. Thankfully putting wax paper on your fridge might prevent this problem.
Woman shares correct way to wash your bed sheets so they smell amazing
There's nothing better than crawling into bed with freshly washed sheets, especially when they smell good. And now, one woman on TikTok has revealed how to wash your bed sheets so that they smell amazing every time - and it's such an easy trick. You can watch below:. The woman,...
heckhome.com
Cleaning Dog Urine Stains and Odors from Carpet
It isn’t uncommon to come home and find dog urine stains or odor seeping from your carpet. The stench can be overpowering, primarily as the ammonia compounds work deeper into the fibers. It can be a daunting task to remove dog urine from the carpet. However, with grit and determination, cleaning dog urine stains and odors from the carpet are much more manageable than you think.
Dyson's bizarre Zone headphones with a built-in air purification system will go on sale in March
The Dyson Zone headphones come with active noise cancellation to cut out noise around the wearer, and a detachable visor that pumps out filtered air.
Can Baking Soda Help Banish Bed Bugs For Good?
Are the creepy crawlies getting to you while you're trying to sleep? You might be hopeful that something simple and natural can take care of the problem.
The $6 Air-Dry Cream That Keeps My Hair Frizz-Free — Even in Florida Humidity
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victoria Messina. My hair-care routine can be summed up with one word: simple. I shampoo and condition my hair roughly every other day, cut it once a year, only use a heat-styling tools on weekends (if at all), and always opt for air-drying unless I'm crunched for time. So when I had the opportunity to test out Herbal Essences's first-ever air-dry cream before it hits shelves next month, I took it — and now have a new go-to product that fits seamlessly into my low-effort regimen.
ABC Action News
Everything you need to know before cleaning with a steam cleaner
Cleaning can feel like a bit of a chore, can’t it? But by using a steam cleaner, you can help take some of the hassle out of cleaning, bypassing the mop and bucket. With a steam cleaner, you can give your home a deep clean or simply stay on top of the weekly buildup.
Rare deal on Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer and corrale straighteners – but for this weekend only
Whether you’re looking for a Christmas present, or want to treat yourself to a new hair tool, Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer and corrale hair straighteners currently have £75 off, thanks to Boots. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted. Launched in 2016, the brand’s first foray into beauty was the result of $71 million worth of research, as it set out to create a totally new drying experience. It’s safe to say it succeeded in this...
How to Wash a Weighted Blanket, According to Sleep and Laundry Experts
Weighted blankets began as therapeutic tools, but are now in the mainstream because of their cozy, comforting qualities. It’s often recommended you get a blanket about 10 percent of your overall weight, making them cumbersome to clean, even in children’s sizes. If you have a weighted blanket, you...
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Puppy Harness (December 2022 Reviews)
If you’re here there’s likely a number of items on your new puppy checklist. With any purchase for a puppy you likely have some concerns:. A puppy harness is no different. To help answer these questions and make sure that you’re able to find the right harness for your puppy, we asked our veterinary advisor Dr. Jennifer Coates to review all of the major harnesses on the market.
homesenator.com
Why You Need an Air Purifier in Your Home And How To Choose The Best One?
Wondering if you need an air purifier or not? We will discuss everything you need to know in this article to help you make the best decision. Usually, allergy sufferers, pet owners, and smokers look for air purifiers. Even if you are not one of them, reading this blog can be beneficial.
Vanilla is the first food made from plastic
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.
Big Relief, Small Package, Low Price: The Best Mini Massage Guns of 2022 Reviewed
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Sometimes the greatest, strongest, most therapeutic things come in small packages. Tiny but mighty is the only way to describe one of our favorite fitness recovery gadgets — the mini massage gun. You’ve heard us talk about some of the best massage guns for sale right now, and we’re proud to say that we’ve tested basically all of them. From premium models such as Hyperice and Theragun to the top budget massage guns, we’ve tested dozens of these gadgets over the past...
How To Get Your Dishwasher To Stop Leaving A White Residue On Your Dishes
Sometimes, you run your dishwasher only to remove glassware that appears dirtier than it was when you loaded it up. Learn how to fix this problem now.
studyfinds.org
WASH YOUR HANDS! Self-service checkout screens, keyboards crawling with fecal matter
LONDON — Health experts are warning shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both feces and vomit-inducing bugs crawling on self-service checkout screens. The investigation by British scientists, involving swabs taken from several everyday objects touched by multiple people, reveals thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.
dcnewsnow.com
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
Wooden spoons and glass mugs: how to avoid toxic chemicals in your kitchen
Chemicals are the invisible guests in our kitchens. You can’t see them but they are everywhere. Simply making a meal can be a toxic minefield. Dangerous chemicals lurk in just about every step of the prep: PFAS “forever chemicals” in nonstick cookware, bisphenol in plastic containers, lead in ceramics, arsenic in pans, formaldehyde in cutting boards and the list goes on.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Dust Free Cat Litter (December 2022 Reviews)
Cleaning up after your pets is obviously a gross but necessary task. Scooping out a litter box particularly isn’t a very fun job. Beyond the obvious (scooping cat droppings and clumped cat urine) cat litter can have a number of dangerous chemicals for humans. It’s also a special mess in and of itself! Even moving a litter box around will often leave you with bits of litter all over your floor or behind furniture. Dusty, smelly cat litter is the last thing you want to have hiding out under a couch or bureau.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best In Ground Dog Fence (December 2022 Reviews)
In-ground dog fences allow you to keep your dog safe within a perimeter without the unsightly above-ground fences that are traditionally used for containment. Considering how often Homeowner’s Associations prohibit those types of fences, in-ground fences are becoming more popular than ever. But where do you start? Don’t worry,...
Comments / 0