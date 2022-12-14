ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petnewsdaily.com

The Best Aquarium Heaters (December 2022 Reviews)

An aquarium heater is an important part of virtually any aquarium setup. It’s essential for keeping aquarium water at the optimal temperature to keep your fish happy, healthy, and comfortable. Without an aquarium heater to keep the water at the right temperature, a fish can easily become ill or...
Tyla

Woman shares correct way to wash your bed sheets so they smell amazing

There's nothing better than crawling into bed with freshly washed sheets, especially when they smell good. And now, one woman on TikTok has revealed how to wash your bed sheets so that they smell amazing every time - and it's such an easy trick. You can watch below:. The woman,...
heckhome.com

Cleaning Dog Urine Stains and Odors from Carpet

It isn’t uncommon to come home and find dog urine stains or odor seeping from your carpet. The stench can be overpowering, primarily as the ammonia compounds work deeper into the fibers. It can be a daunting task to remove dog urine from the carpet. However, with grit and determination, cleaning dog urine stains and odors from the carpet are much more manageable than you think.
POPSUGAR

The $6 Air-Dry Cream That Keeps My Hair Frizz-Free — Even in Florida Humidity

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victoria Messina. My hair-care routine can be summed up with one word: simple. I shampoo and condition my hair roughly every other day, cut it once a year, only use a heat-styling tools on weekends (if at all), and always opt for air-drying unless I'm crunched for time. So when I had the opportunity to test out Herbal Essences's first-ever air-dry cream before it hits shelves next month, I took it — and now have a new go-to product that fits seamlessly into my low-effort regimen.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Everything you need to know before cleaning with a steam cleaner

Cleaning can feel like a bit of a chore, can’t it? But by using a steam cleaner, you can help take some of the hassle out of cleaning, bypassing the mop and bucket. With a steam cleaner, you can give your home a deep clean or simply stay on top of the weekly buildup.
The Independent

Rare deal on Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer and corrale straighteners – but for this weekend only

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas present, or want to treat yourself to a new hair tool, Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer and corrale hair straighteners currently have £75 off, thanks to Boots. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted. Launched in 2016, the brand’s first foray into beauty was the result of $71 million worth of research, as it set out to create a totally new drying experience. It’s safe to say it succeeded in this...
petnewsdaily.com

The Best Puppy Harness (December 2022 Reviews)

If you’re here there’s likely a number of items on your new puppy checklist. With any purchase for a puppy you likely have some concerns:. A puppy harness is no different. To help answer these questions and make sure that you’re able to find the right harness for your puppy, we asked our veterinary advisor Dr. Jennifer Coates to review all of the major harnesses on the market.
homesenator.com

Why You Need an Air Purifier in Your Home And How To Choose The Best One?

Wondering if you need an air purifier or not? We will discuss everything you need to know in this article to help you make the best decision. Usually, allergy sufferers, pet owners, and smokers look for air purifiers. Even if you are not one of them, reading this blog can be beneficial.
Abbey the Food Scientist

Vanilla is the first food made from plastic

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have successfully upcycled plastic water bottles into vanillin—the main flavorant in vanilla beans and vanilla extract. The upcycled vanillin is chemically identical to the vanillin found in natural and synthetic vanilla flavoring.
SPY

Big Relief, Small Package, Low Price: The Best Mini Massage Guns of 2022 Reviewed

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Sometimes the greatest, strongest, most therapeutic things come in small packages. Tiny but mighty is the only way to describe one of our favorite fitness recovery gadgets — the mini massage gun. You’ve heard us talk about some of the best massage guns for sale right now, and we’re proud to say that we’ve tested basically all of them. From premium models such as Hyperice and Theragun to the top budget massage guns, we’ve tested dozens of these gadgets over the past...
studyfinds.org

WASH YOUR HANDS! Self-service checkout screens, keyboards crawling with fecal matter

LONDON — Health experts are warning shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both feces and vomit-inducing bugs crawling on self-service checkout screens. The investigation by British scientists, involving swabs taken from several everyday objects touched by multiple people, reveals thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.
dcnewsnow.com

Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
The Guardian

Wooden spoons and glass mugs: how to avoid toxic chemicals in your kitchen

Chemicals are the invisible guests in our kitchens. You can’t see them but they are everywhere. Simply making a meal can be a toxic minefield. Dangerous chemicals lurk in just about every step of the prep: PFAS “forever chemicals” in nonstick cookware, bisphenol in plastic containers, lead in ceramics, arsenic in pans, formaldehyde in cutting boards and the list goes on.
IOWA STATE
petnewsdaily.com

The Best Dust Free Cat Litter (December 2022 Reviews)

Cleaning up after your pets is obviously a gross but necessary task. Scooping out a litter box particularly isn’t a very fun job. Beyond the obvious (scooping cat droppings and clumped cat urine) cat litter can have a number of dangerous chemicals for humans. It’s also a special mess in and of itself! Even moving a litter box around will often leave you with bits of litter all over your floor or behind furniture. Dusty, smelly cat litter is the last thing you want to have hiding out under a couch or bureau.
petnewsdaily.com

The Best In Ground Dog Fence (December 2022 Reviews)

In-ground dog fences allow you to keep your dog safe within a perimeter without the unsightly above-ground fences that are traditionally used for containment. Considering how often Homeowner’s Associations prohibit those types of fences, in-ground fences are becoming more popular than ever. But where do you start? Don’t worry,...

