Commissioners Move Forward On Psilocybin Service Centers
BEND, OR -- Deschutes county commissioners appear poised to allow psilocybin service centers inside destination resorts who apply for a permit. That was a main part of deliberations at a meeting Wednesday to consider time, place, and manner restrictions for psilocybin businesses. “The people have said they want access. Our...
Bend-LaPine Schools Offer Tips For Winter Break
BEND, OR -- School districts continue to deal with the lingering effects of pandemic-era closures, like emotional and behavioral issues. Jennifer Hauth and Megan Knoster, with Bend-La Pine Schools, say the upcoming winter break can lead to more “dis-regulation” when kids again lose the structure of school, but there are things parents and students can do to mitigate problems.
Bend Police Focus On DUII Arrests
BEND, OR -- Bend Police set a record with drunk driving arrests in 2022, in part, thanks to the DUII team created earlier this year. Bend PD’s Sheila Miller says the department puts a large focus on DUII calls because the public has said it should be a priority, “This last year, we created a DUII team and those officers’ entire job is to be out on the roads looking for drunk and high drivers. And they’ve been super successful. We actually had one of our officers named the DUII Officer of the Year for the state of Oregon.”
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
