ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Austin Butler hosting ‘SNL’ with musical guest Lizzo

First-time “Saturday Night Live” host and “Elvis” star Austin Butler will be hosting the last live episode of 2022 tonight, and he will be joined by Lizzo as musical guest.Dec. 17, 2022.
Us Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I Will Miss Him’

Remembering her friend. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after the dancer died by reported suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres, 64, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her fellow television personality. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
Tyla

Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked

Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
Upworthy

Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept

A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
People

Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for All the Times He Thought About Proposing

The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold Drake is remembering his past loves.  The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds.  The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram.   RELATED: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal RELATED: Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game...
New York Post

I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’

When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....
pethelpful.com

Dog Turns on 'Attitude' When Grandma's Around and We're Here for It

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every once in a while, our animals will show us a little attitude. Maybe we yelled at them for doing something wrong or they're mad that we left them for a couple of hours. Whatever the case might be, they're definitely not afraid to give some attitude right back to us.
Decider.com

Stephen “TWitch” Boss, DJ on ‘The Ellen Show’, Dead at 40

UPDATED 12/14/22 AT 12:30 PM ET: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death in a statement shared with People. She said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.” She continued, “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” After requesting privacy for herself and her three children shared with Boss, Holker ended her statement with note to her late husband. “Stephen, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy