NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) follows the play at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Brock Purdy, 49ers can clinch NFC West during visit to Seahawks
Brock Purdy emerged victorious from his first career NFL start, but not unscathed. The San Francisco 49ers' rookie quarterback suffered oblique and rib injuries in a 35-7 victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he should be ready to go Thursday night at the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC West-leading 49ers (9-4), who have won six consecutive games, can clinch the division title with a victory against the second-place Seahawks (7-6). ...
Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported. Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night. Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) motions at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches game action against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch
The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the Giants got clobbered by the visiting Eagles 48-22 last Sunday. Washington used its bye week to prepare for the teams' rematch. ...
Sights and Sounds from Green Bay Packers Practice on Dec. 15
Check out some of the action from Green Bay Packers practice on Thursday, Dec. 15.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) his touchdown scored against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson; Brett Rypien to start vs. Cardinals
Russell Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona and Brett Rypien will start at quarterback for Denver. The Broncos announced Friday that Wilson cleared concussion protocol but will take some more time to recover. Denver (3-10) has lost five straight and has been eliminated from the AFC playoff picture. The team is...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) greets New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Play of Rookie Lineman Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke in glowing terms of rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom on Thursday, Dec. 15.
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) on the field against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
