ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

By Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLTc3_0jiUGhIH00

Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) follows the play at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Greeneville Sun

Brock Purdy, 49ers can clinch NFC West during visit to Seahawks

Brock Purdy emerged victorious from his first career NFL start, but not unscathed. The San Francisco 49ers' rookie quarterback suffered oblique and rib injuries in a 35-7 victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he should be ready to go Thursday night at the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC West-leading 49ers (9-4), who have won six consecutive games, can clinch the division title with a victory against the second-place Seahawks (7-6). ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA

May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Mason Rudolph (2) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) his touchdown scored against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints

It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach. Both teams came out of the opener encouraged about the prospects for their seasons, but things haven't gone...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Alabama QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson to play in Sugar Bowl

Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters Friday night that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Crimson Tide had no players opt out of the bowl game, according to Saban. Young is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Anderson, considered among the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

432
Followers
3K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy